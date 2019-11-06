Should You Worry About Singamas Container Holdings Limited's (HKG:716) CEO Pay Cheque?

In 1997 Siong Seng Teo was appointed CEO of Singamas Container Holdings Limited (HKG:716). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Siong Seng Teo's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Singamas Container Holdings Limited is worth HK$2.1b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$695k for the year to December 2018. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$451k. We examined companies with market caps from US$100m to US$400m, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$289k.

It would therefore appear that Singamas Container Holdings Limited pays Siong Seng Teo more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Singamas Container Holdings, below.

SEHK:716 CEO Compensation, November 6th 2019 More

Is Singamas Container Holdings Limited Growing?

Singamas Container Holdings Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 101% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). It saw its revenue drop 23% over the last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Singamas Container Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Singamas Container Holdings Limited has generated a total shareholder return of 13% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Singamas Container Holdings Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. We also think investors are doing ok, over the same time period. So, considering the EPS growth we do not wish to criticize the level of CEO compensation, though we'd recommend further research on management. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Singamas Container Holdings (free visualization of insider trades).

