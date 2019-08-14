Should You Worry About Snap-on Incorporated's (NYSE:SNA) CEO Pay?

Nicholas Pinchuk has been the CEO of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) since 2007. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Nicholas Pinchuk's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Snap-on Incorporated is worth US$8.4b, and total annual CEO compensation is US$8.9m. (This is based on the year to December 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at US$1.1m. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from US$4.0b to US$12b, we found the median CEO total compensation was US$6.8m.

Thus we can conclude that Nicholas Pinchuk receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Snap-on Incorporated. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Snap-on, below.

Is Snap-on Incorporated Growing?

Over the last three years Snap-on Incorporated has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 12% per year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue changed by just -0.8%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. The lack of revenue growth isn't ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Snap-on Incorporated Been A Good Investment?

Snap-on Incorporated has generated a total shareholder return of 5.7% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn't be too disappointed. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Snap-on Incorporated with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. We also think investors are doing ok, over the same time period. While it may be worth researching further, we don't see a problem with the CEO pay, given the good EPS growth. Shareholders may want to check for free if Snap-on insiders are buying or selling shares.

