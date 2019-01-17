Should We Worry About SP Corporation Limited’s (SGX:AWE) P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use SP Corporation Limited’s (SGX:AWE) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. SP has a P/E ratio of 13.87, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay SGD13.87 for every SGD1 in trailing yearly profits.

See our latest analysis for SP

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for SP:

P/E of 13.87 = SGD0.54 ÷ SGD0.039 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each SGD1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the ‘E’ decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

SP shrunk earnings per share by 39% over the last year. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 9.3% annually. This could justify a pessimistic P/E.

How Does SP’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (11.7) for companies in the trade distributors industry is lower than SP’s P/E.

SGX:AWE PE PEG Gauge January 17th 19 More

SP’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting SP’s P/E?

The extra options and safety that comes with SP’s S$3.6m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On SP’s P/E Ratio

SP trades on a P/E ratio of 13.9, which is above the SG market average of 11.9. The recent drop in earnings per share would make some investors cautious, but the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If fails to eventuate, the current high P/E could prove to be temporary, as the share price falls.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ We don’t have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.