Should We Worry About STEICO SE's (ETR:ST5) P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how STEICO SE's (ETR:ST5) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. What is STEICO's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 21.7. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 4.6%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for STEICO:

P/E of 21.7 = €24.9 ÷ €1.15 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each €1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does STEICO Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (17) for companies in the building industry is lower than STEICO's P/E.

XTRA:ST5 Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 11th 2019

That means that the market expects STEICO will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

STEICO's earnings per share grew by -5.8% in the last twelve months.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does STEICO's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

STEICO has net debt equal to 27% of its market cap. You'd want to be aware of this fact, but it doesn't bother us.

The Verdict On STEICO's P/E Ratio

STEICO has a P/E of 21.7. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 19.2. With debt at prudent levels and improving earnings, it's fair to say the market expects steady progress in the future.

