Should We Worry About Sunningdale Tech Ltd’s (SGX:BHQ) P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Sunningdale Tech Ltd’s (SGX:BHQ) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Sunningdale Tech has a P/E ratio of 10.94, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 9.1%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Sunningdale Tech:

P/E of 10.94 = SGD1.56 ÷ SGD0.14 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each SGD1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the ‘E’ decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Sunningdale Tech saw earnings per share decrease by 41% last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 8.7%. And EPS is down 12% a year, over the last 3 years. This might lead to low expectations.

How Does Sunningdale Tech’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Sunningdale Tech has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the machinery industry average (10.5).

That indicates that the market expects Sunningdale Tech will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. Further research into factors such asmanagement tenure, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Sunningdale Tech’s P/E?

Net debt totals just 8.2% of Sunningdale Tech’s market cap. So it doesn’t have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On Sunningdale Tech’s P/E Ratio

Sunningdale Tech’s P/E is 10.9 which is below average (11.8) in the SG market. Since it only carries a modest debt load, it’s likely the low expectations implied by the P/E ratio arise from the lack of recent earnings growth.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold they key to an excellent investment decision.