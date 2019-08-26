Should You Worry About Surteco Group SE's (ETR:SUR) CEO Salary Level?

Herbert Müller became the CEO of Surteco Group SE (ETR:SUR) in 2015. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Herbert Müller's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Surteco Group SE has a market cap of €358m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of €802k. (This figure is for the year to December 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at €360k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from €180m to €718m, and the median CEO total compensation was €745k.

So Herbert Müller is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn't tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Surteco Group, below.

Is Surteco Group SE Growing?

Surteco Group SE has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 1.4% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is down -4.7%.

In the last three years the company has failed to grow earnings per share. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Surteco Group SE Been A Good Investment?

Surteco Group SE has generated a total shareholder return of 9.4% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn't be too disappointed. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary...

Herbert Müller is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

We're not seeing great strides in earnings per share, and total returns were decent but not amazing in the last three years. We do not think the CEO pay is a problem, but we'd venture the company should look to improve its business metrics (and share price) before paying any more. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Surteco Group shares (free trial).

