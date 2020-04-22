Should We Worry About Tate & Lyle plc's (LON:TATE) P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Tate & Lyle plc's (LON:TATE) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. What is Tate & Lyle's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 13.48. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying £13.48 for every £1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Tate & Lyle:

P/E of 13.48 = £6.718 ÷ £0.498 (Based on the year to September 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does Tate & Lyle's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. As you can see below, Tate & Lyle has a higher P/E than the average company (12.2) in the food industry.

LSE:TATE Price Estimation Relative to Market April 22nd 2020 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Tate & Lyle shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Tate & Lyle saw earnings per share improve by 4.7% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 6.7%.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting Tate & Lyle's P/E?

Tate & Lyle has net debt worth just 7.9% of its market capitalization. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Bottom Line On Tate & Lyle's P/E Ratio

Tate & Lyle's P/E is 13.5 which is about average (13.3) in the GB market. Given it has some debt, and grew earnings a bit last year, the P/E indicates the market is expecting steady ongoing progress.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.