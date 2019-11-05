Should We Worry About Texaf S.A.'s (EBR:TEXF) P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Texaf S.A.'s (EBR:TEXF) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. What is Texaf's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 13.48. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 7.4%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Texaf:

P/E of 13.48 = €36.60 ÷ €2.72 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Texaf's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Texaf has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the real estate industry average (13.1).

That indicates that the market expects Texaf will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. So if Texaf actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Texaf shrunk earnings per share by 17% over the last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 6.1% per year over the last five years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Texaf's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Texaf's net debt is 0.4% of its market cap. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Verdict On Texaf's P/E Ratio

Texaf trades on a P/E ratio of 13.5, which is below the BE market average of 16.5. With only modest debt, it's likely the lack of EPS growth at least partially explains the pessimism implied by the P/E ratio.

