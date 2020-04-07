Should We Worry About Tradegate AG Wertpapierhandelsbank's (FRA:T2G) P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Tradegate AG Wertpapierhandelsbank's (FRA:T2G), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Tradegate Wertpapierhandelsbank has a P/E ratio of 49.29. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 2.0%.

Check out our latest analysis for Tradegate Wertpapierhandelsbank

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Tradegate Wertpapierhandelsbank:

P/E of 49.29 = €38.000 ÷ €0.771 (Based on the year to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each €1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Tradegate Wertpapierhandelsbank's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (21.0) for companies in the capital markets industry is lower than Tradegate Wertpapierhandelsbank's P/E.

DB:T2G Price Estimation Relative to Market April 7th 2020 More

Tradegate Wertpapierhandelsbank's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Tradegate Wertpapierhandelsbank's earnings per share fell by 9.0% in the last twelve months. But it has grown its earnings per share by 28% per year over the last five years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Tradegate Wertpapierhandelsbank's Balance Sheet

Tradegate Wertpapierhandelsbank has net cash of €45m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On Tradegate Wertpapierhandelsbank's P/E Ratio

Tradegate Wertpapierhandelsbank trades on a P/E ratio of 49.3, which is above its market average of 16.8. Falling earnings per share is probably keeping traditional value investors away, but the healthy balance sheet means the company retains the potential for future growth. If this growth fails to materialise, the current high P/E could prove to be temporary, as the share price falls.