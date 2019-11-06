Should You Worry About Trejhara Solutions Limited’s (NSE:TREJHARA) ROCE?

Today we'll evaluate Trejhara Solutions Limited (NSE:TREJHARA) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Trejhara Solutions:

0.051 = ₹218m ÷ (₹5.3b - ₹1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Trejhara Solutions has an ROCE of 5.1%.

Does Trejhara Solutions Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Trejhara Solutions's ROCE is meaningfully below the IT industry average of 14%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Regardless of how Trejhara Solutions stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Trejhara Solutions's past growth compares to other companies.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If Trejhara Solutions is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Trejhara Solutions's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Trejhara Solutions has total assets of ₹5.3b and current liabilities of ₹1.1b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 20% of its total assets. With a very reasonable level of current liabilities, so the impact on ROCE is fairly minimal.

What We Can Learn From Trejhara Solutions's ROCE

Trejhara Solutions has a poor ROCE, and there may be better investment prospects out there.