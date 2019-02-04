Should You Worry About TTK Prestige Limited’s (NSE:TTKPRESTIG) CEO Pay Cheque?

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a subscription valued at $60.

In 2015 M. Kalro was appointed CEO of TTK Prestige Limited (NSE:TTKPRESTIG). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does M. Kalro’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that TTK Prestige Limited has a market cap of ₹90b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of ₹34m. (This is based on the year to 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at ₹2.4m. We examined companies with market caps from ₹71b to ₹229b, and discovered that the median CEO compensation of that group was ₹39m.

So M. Kalro is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. While this data point isn’t particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

Is TTK Prestige Limited Growing?

TTK Prestige Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 45% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 9.1% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It’s also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy.

Has TTK Prestige Limited Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 85%, over three years, would leave most TTK Prestige Limited shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don’t mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary…

M. Kalro is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

Shareholders would surely be happy to see that shareholder returns have been great, and the earnings per share are up. So one could argue the CEO compensation is quite modest, if you consider company performance! Shareholders may want to check for free if TTK Prestige insiders are buying or selling shares.

