Should We Worry About V-Guard Industries Limited's (NSE:VGUARD) P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at V-Guard Industries Limited's (NSE:VGUARD) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. What is V-Guard Industries's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 54.11. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 1.8%.

How Do You Calculate V-Guard Industries's P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for V-Guard Industries:

P/E of 54.11 = ₹235.45 ÷ ₹4.35 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

How Does V-Guard Industries's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (12.7) for companies in the electrical industry is a lot lower than V-Guard Industries's P/E.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that V-Guard Industries shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

V-Guard Industries increased earnings per share by a whopping 27% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 19% annually, over the last five years. So we'd generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does V-Guard Industries's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Since V-Guard Industries holds net cash of ₹1.5b, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On V-Guard Industries's P/E Ratio

V-Guard Industries's P/E is 54.1 which suggests the market is more focussed on the future opportunity rather than the current level of earnings. Its net cash position supports a higher P/E ratio, as does its solid recent earnings growth. Therefore it seems reasonable that the market would have relatively high expectations of the company

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.' So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.