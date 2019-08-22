Should We Worry About Vaisala Oyj's (HEL:VAIAS) P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Vaisala Oyj's (HEL:VAIAS) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Vaisala Oyj has a price to earnings ratio of 31.57, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay €31.57 for every €1 in trailing yearly profits.

See our latest analysis for Vaisala Oyj

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Vaisala Oyj:

P/E of 31.57 = €21.25 ÷ €0.67 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

Does Vaisala Oyj Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below, Vaisala Oyj has a much higher P/E than the average company (10.1) in the electronic industry.

HLSE:VAIAS Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 22nd 2019 More

That means that the market expects Vaisala Oyj will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Vaisala Oyj's earnings per share fell by 30% in the last twelve months. But it has grown its earnings per share by 47% per year over the last five years. And over the longer term (3 years) earnings per share have decreased 5.7% annually. This could justify a low P/E.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Vaisala Oyj's P/E?

The extra options and safety that comes with Vaisala Oyj's €2.0m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On Vaisala Oyj's P/E Ratio

Vaisala Oyj's P/E is 31.6 which is above average (19.2) in its market. Falling earnings per share is probably keeping traditional value investors away, but the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. Clearly, the high P/E indicates shareholders think it will!

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.