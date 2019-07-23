Should You Worry About VICOM Ltd's (SGX:V01) CEO Salary Level?

Wing Yew Sim became the CEO of VICOM Ltd (SGX:V01) in 2012. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Wing Yew Sim's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that VICOM Ltd has a market cap of S$620m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of S$593k. (This number is for the twelve months until December 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at S$276k. We examined companies with market caps from S$272m to S$1.1b, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was S$42k.

As you can see, Wing Yew Sim is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean VICOM Ltd is paying too much. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at VICOM has changed from year to year.

Is VICOM Ltd Growing?

VICOM Ltd has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 3.2% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 3.7% over the last year.

I'm not particularly impressed by the revenue growth, but the modest improvement in EPS is good. It's clear the performance has been quite decent, but it it falls short of outstanding,based on this information. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has VICOM Ltd Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 42% over three years, VICOM Ltd has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at VICOM Ltd with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

While we generally prefer to see stronger EPS growth, there's no arguing with the strong returns to shareholders, over the last three years. Considering this fine result for investors, we daresay the CEO compensation might be apt. So you may want to check if insiders are buying VICOM shares with their own money (free access).

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

