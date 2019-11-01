Should You Worry About Vishay Precision Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:VPG) CEO Pay Cheque?

In 2010 Ziv Shoshani was appointed CEO of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

Check out our latest analysis for Vishay Precision Group

How Does Ziv Shoshani's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a market cap of US$460m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$2.9m for the year to December 2018. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$597k. We note that more than half of the total compensation is not the salary; and performance requirements may apply to this non-salary portion. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of US$200m to US$800m. The median total CEO compensation was US$1.8m.

As you can see, Ziv Shoshani is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Vishay Precision Group, Inc. is paying too much. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Vishay Precision Group has changed from year to year.

NYSE:VPG CEO Compensation, November 1st 2019 More

Is Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Growing?

Over the last three years Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 75% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 7.3% over last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It's good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Vishay Precision Group, Inc. for providing a total return of 117% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Vishay Precision Group, Inc., and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. In addition, shareholders have done well over the same time period. As a result of this good performance, the CEO remuneration may well be quite reasonable. Shareholders may want to check for free if Vishay Precision Group insiders are buying or selling shares.

Important note: Vishay Precision Group may not be the best stock to buy. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.