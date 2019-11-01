Should You Worry About VSE Corporation’s (NASDAQ:VSEC) ROCE?

Today we'll look at VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for VSE:

0.086 = US$59m ÷ (US$828m - US$139m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

So, VSE has an ROCE of 8.6%.

See our latest analysis for VSE

Is VSE's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, VSE's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 11% average in the Commercial Services industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, VSE's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

You can see in the image below how VSE's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

NasdaqGS:VSEC Past Revenue and Net Income, November 1st 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If VSE is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How VSE's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

VSE has total assets of US$828m and current liabilities of US$139m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 17% of its total assets. It is good to see a restrained amount of current liabilities, as this limits the effect on ROCE.

Our Take On VSE's ROCE

With that in mind, we're not overly impressed with VSE's ROCE, so it may not be the most appealing prospect. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.