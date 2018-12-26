Should We Worry About Wenzhou Kangning Hospital Co., Ltd.’s (HKG:2120) P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Wenzhou Kangning Hospital Co., Ltd.’s (HKG:2120) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Based on the last twelve months, Wenzhou Kangning Hospital’s P/E ratio is 35.9. That means that at current prices, buyers pay HK$35.9 for every HK$1 in trailing yearly profits.

Check out our latest analysis for Wenzhou Kangning Hospital

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Wenzhou Kangning Hospital:

P/E of 35.9 = CN¥31.74 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥0.88 (Based on the year to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the ‘E’ decreases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Wenzhou Kangning Hospital shrunk earnings per share by 3.7% last year. And EPS is down 5.4% a year, over the last 5 years. So you wouldn’t expect a very high P/E.

How Does Wenzhou Kangning Hospital’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. As you can see below, Wenzhou Kangning Hospital has a higher P/E than the average company (20.8) in the healthcare industry.

SEHK:2120 PE PEG Gauge December 26th 18 More

That means that the market expects Wenzhou Kangning Hospital will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Wenzhou Kangning Hospital’s P/E?

Wenzhou Kangning Hospital has net debt worth just 0.2% of its market capitalization. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Verdict On Wenzhou Kangning Hospital’s P/E Ratio

Wenzhou Kangning Hospital trades on a P/E ratio of 35.9, which is multiples above the HK market average of 10.3. With a bit of debt, but a lack of recent growth, it’s safe to say the market is expecting improved profit performance from the company, in the next few years.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold they key to an excellent investment decision.