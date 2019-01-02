Should You Worry About White Cliff Minerals Limited’s (ASX:WCN) CEO Salary Level?

Todd Hibberd has been the CEO of White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX:WCN) since 2010. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

See our latest analysis for White Cliff Minerals

How Does Todd Hibberd’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that White Cliff Minerals Limited is worth AU$3.0m, and total annual CEO compensation is AU$301k. (This figure is for the year to 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at AU$259k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below AU$284m, and calculated the median CEO compensation to be AU$368k.

That means Todd Hibberd receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. Although this fact alone doesn’t tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at White Cliff Minerals, below.

ASX:WCN CEO Compensation January 2nd 19 More

Is White Cliff Minerals Limited Growing?

White Cliff Minerals Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 38% a year, over the last three years In the last year, its revenue is down -94%.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. The lack of revenue growth isn’t ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business.

Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has White Cliff Minerals Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 94%, White Cliff Minerals Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary…

Remuneration for Todd Hibberd is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

We’d say the company can boast of its EPS growth, but we find the returns over the last three years to be lacking. Considering the the positives we don’t think the CEO pays is too high, but it’s certainly hard to argue it is too low. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling White Cliff Minerals (free visualization of insider trades).

Or you might rather take a peek at this analytical visualization of historic cash flow, earnings and revenue.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



