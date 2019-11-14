Should We Worry About Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd.'s (HKG:3898) P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd.'s (HKG:3898) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. What is Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 11.44. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 8.7%.

How Do I Calculate Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric:

P/E of 11.44 = HK$25.65 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ HK$2.24 (Based on the year to September 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric has a higher P/E than the average (8.8) P/E for companies in the electrical industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric increased earnings per share by 5.9% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 2.0%. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 3.5%, annually, over 3 years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric's P/E?

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric has net cash of CN¥6.3b. This is fairly high at 20% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric's P/E Ratio

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric trades on a P/E ratio of 11.4, which is above its market average of 10.3. Earnings improved over the last year. And the healthy balance sheet means the company can sustain growth while the P/E suggests shareholders think it will.