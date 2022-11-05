It will get worse

William Falk, Editor-in-chief, The Week Magazine
·2 min read
A view of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's house following an attack on her husband.
A view of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's house following an attack on her husband. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The go-to tactic for downplaying political terrorism and mass shootings is to blame the attackers' violence on "mental illness." A person who would crack an 82-year-old man's skull with a hammer, or shoot up a supermarket, synagogue, or school, is no doubt mentally unwell. But what triggers troubled people to lash out violently? What determines their choice of targets? Those questions become more urgent when you consider that David DePape, the man accused of trying to kill Nancy Pelosi's husband, shares a belief system with literally tens of millions of Americans: The 2020 election was stolen, COVID vaccination was tyranny, a Jewish cabal controls the world, legions of pedophiles are grooming children, and white men are now our society's most persecuted victims. "He really believed in the whole MAGA, 'Pizzagate,' stolen election — you know, all of it, all the way down the line," said Frank Ciccarelli, a carpenter who employed DePape for six years. "He went down the rabbit hole."

The rabbit hole of disinformation doesn't lead everyone to political violence. But there is simply no way to know which of the millions now marinating in lies and hate will confine their provoked rage to obnoxious ranting, and which will be tipped over the edge. And so it is that in our Land of the Free, schools and synagogues now post armed guards at their doors. School, town, and election board meetings are dominated by screaming citizens threatening to "destroy" public officials. Militia members had detailed plans to kidnap and likely kill Michigan's governor. Death threats fill the inboxes of public figures and journalists. Armed men in tactical gear have tried to intimidate voters depositing ballots at drop boxes. This is madness, but not just of lone individuals. It is a mass derangement, rooted in the willful destruction of any standard for decency and truth, and it is likely to get much worse before it gets better.

This is the editor's letter in the current issue of The Week magazine.

You may also like

Hillary Clinton, top Democrats file motion to sanction Trump for 'frivolous' lawsuit

Obama spins Arizona heckling incident into lesson on toxic politics: 'We have to stay focused'

Ex-Pakistan PM in 'stable' condition following protest attack

Recommended Stories

  • Paul Pelosi has been released from the hospital after violent assault, Insider has confirmed

    The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was hospitalized with a skull fracture after being attacked with a hammer on Friday.

  • Paul Pelosi discharged from hospital after hammer attack

    The husband of one of the most powerful politicians in the US is said to remain under medical care at home.

  • Letters to the Editor: If Republicans win, the last thing they'll give us is law and order

    President Biden is right about the risk to democracy posed by a political party that stokes fear and peddles the Big Lie.

  • China to make 'substantial' COVID policy changes soon - ex-govt expert

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China will make substantial changes to its "dynamic-zero" COVID-19 policy in coming months, a former Chinese disease control official told a conference hosted by Citi on Friday, according to a recording of the session heard by Reuters. Separately, three sources familiar with the matter said China may soon further shorten quarantine requirements for inbound travellers. Zeng Guang, former chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention who has remained outspoken on China's COVID fight, said the conditions for China opening up were "accumulating", citing new vaccines and progress the country had made in antiviral drug research.

  • Ukrainian suicide drone boats packed with bombs mean nowhere is safe for Russia's once feared Black Sea fleet

    Ukraine's dramatic attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet, using naval drones powered by jet ski engines, will force Moscow to divert precious manpower.

  • 15 killed in Russia cafe blaze after flare gun discharged

    A fire in a cafe in the Russian city of Kostroma killed 15 people and injured five others on Saturday, local authorities said. The blaze erupted in the early hours after someone apparently used a flare gun during a dispute, authorities said. The governor of the Kostroma region, Sergei Sitnikov, said five people were slightly injured and received medical assistance.

  • Medals, mementos from Colin Powell estate go up for auction

    Colin Powell's career spanned some of the most significant moments of the last 40 years so it's no surprise that an auction of items from his estate reflects that: gifts and medals from foreign dignitaries and presidents, photos of his swearing-in as secretary of state. In all, nearly 400 items big and small, momentous and mundane, are up for auction with proceeds to benefit the America’s Promise Alliance — which Powell once chaired — and the Colin Powell School at the City College of New York, his alma mater. “It's really a capsule of American history in the last four or five decades,” said Elizabeth Haynie Wainstein, owner and president of The Potomack Company, the auction house conducting the estate sale.

  • Letters to the Editor: The Supreme Court's conservatives are deluded on race and affirmative action

    Questions by conservative justices on affirmative action suggest their ignorance of basic American history regarding race and civil rights.

  • Russia may be storing suicide drones and Iranian missiles underground near Kursk nuclear plant

    Civilian trucks with Iranian license plates have been spotted coming into the underground hangars of the “Kurskatomenergoremont” nuclear power enterprise in the village of Ivanino, Kursk oblast near the border with Ukraine for the last few weeks, Ukrainian military intelligence reported on Nov. 4.

  • Russians are trying to break through defences of Ukrainian army near Svatove-Kreminna

    Russian invaders are trying to break through the defences of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Svatove and Kreminna (both in Luhansk Oblast). Source: Serhii Haidai, the Head of the Luhansk blast Military dministration on Telegram Quote: "The Russians are trying to break through our defences near Svatove-Kreminna.

  • ‘IT’S MURDEROUS’: Georgia voters fed up with rising costs declare which party’s best to tame inflation

    Addressing inflation is a top priority for voters in Georgia, but many are unsure which party has the best plan for bringing down sky-high prices on goods.

  • NPR Faces Right-Wing Backlash After Airing Audio of Abortion

    Ahead of next week’s midterm election, which will present Michigan voters with a ballot measure to enshrine abortion rights in the state Constitution, NPR’s Morning Edition went inside a Michigan abortion clinic, Northland Family Planning, on Thursday. The episode showed audiences a day in the life working at a clinic—from the vile threats and harassment from anti-abortion protesters outside to the sometimes intense and deeply personal reasons patients seek abortion. At one point in the episode,

  • Homeless Florida man stabs hiker who befriended him on trail, deputies say

    A hiker from Ohio is expected survive after getting stabbed by a homeless man he had befriended while on a trail in Crestview, Florida, authorities said Wednesday.

  • U.S. sells last batch of emergency reserve oil from historic release

    The U.S. Department of Energy on Thursday said it sold 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to six companies, completing the last batch of the largest-ever release from the stockpile announced by President Joe Biden in March. The contracts were awarded to Phillips 66, Marathon Petroleum Supply and Trading LLC, Shell Trading (US), Valero Marketing and Supply, Macquarie Commodities Trading US, and Equinor Marketing and Trading, the Energy Department said in a statement. Biden sold 180 million barrels of oil from the reserve to fight oil prices that had spiked on concerns about Russia's war on Ukraine, stronger demand as global consumers emerged from the pandemic, and U.S. drillers struggling at first to boost output.

  • Bezos’ Ex-Housekeeper Claims She Had to Climb Out a Window to Use the Bathroom

    MANDEL NGANJeff Bezos has been hit with a racial discrimination lawsuit from his former housekeeper, who alleges she was subjected to unsafe working conditions that prioritized white workers and violated labor laws.Now, the former employee wants compensation for allegedly being retaliated against after blowing the whistle.In a complaint, Mercedes Wedaa claims Bezos and two companies he used to hire domestic workers, Zefram, LLC, and Northwestern, LLC, discriminated against her, a Latina, and mad

  • Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster shows higher immune response, but new COVID cases climb back above 40,000 a day

    Pfizer Inc. and Germany-based partner BioNTech said updated trial data for their omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent booster showed a "substantially higher" immune response in adults than the original COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Trump merger partner Digital World delays shareholder vote again

    The blank-check acquisition company that plans to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media firm is giving itself more time to get investors to agree to an extension to complete the deal after support fell short again. Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) Chief Executive Patrick Orlando on Thursday said he is extending a voting deadline until Nov. 22. DWAC has failed several times to secure support for a one-year extension to the deal because many in its shareholder base are individuals investors, such as fans of Trump, who are not accustomed to voting their shares.

  • Wall Street sees little respite to Qualcomm's smartphone gloom

    At least 14 brokerages lowered their price targets on the largest maker of smartphone chips on Thursday after it gave a forecast $2 billion below market estimates and said it had extra inventory that could take half a year to clear. Qualcomm shares, which have already lost more than a third of their value this year, fell 6.6% in afternoon trading. "We believe a weak market, and even a potential inventory correction was likely not entirely unexpected, though the magnitude is probably worse than what some might have had in mind," analysts at Bernstein wrote in a note.

  • Venezuela, opposition reported preparing to resume talks

    The Venezuelan government and the political opposition are preparing to resume talks stalled for more than a year, people familiar with the process told The Associated Press on Friday. Three people — someone close to opposition leader Juan Guaidó and two people involved in negotiation preparations — said the delegations from the two sides might meet in Mexico City around mid-November. The last round of talks took place in Mexico City under the guidance of Norwegian diplomats last year.

  • Worsening China-US relations 'raise risk' of conflict in Asia-Pacific

    A senior Chinese military analyst has warned that worsening relations between China and the US are raising the risks of a maritime conflict in the Asia-Pacific region. Yao Yunzhu, an academic committee member at Tsinghua University's Centre for International Security and Strategy, also said the rivalry between the two countries could lead to an arms race that would undermine regional security. Yao Yunzhu, a retired PLA major general, serves on the academic committee of Tsinghua University's Cent