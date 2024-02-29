'This is worse than Washington!' Point Pleasant Beach mayor, council feud amid recall push

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The only thing louder than the bickering was Councilman Jack Pasola's exasperation.

Pasola isn't a stranger to borough council dramatics. The 80-year-old former mayor is regularly appointed to fill short-term vacancies on council. The last time he was on the dais, for six weeks in 2021, he had replaced another councilman who got into an argument with a different mayor. It grew so heated police officers had to separate the two men.

But as this most recent squabble continued, Pasola's aggravation cut through the din, rising louder than his colleagues – Mayor Doug Vitale and Council President Rosa Crowley – sniping at each other over Vitale's role, or lack thereof, in a new recall election.

"Alright, come on," Pasola said, talking as loudly with his hands as he did with his voice. "This is worse than Washington, D.C."

Point Pleasant Beach Townhall Streams Live Stream

This is government in Point Pleasant Beach, the seaside town of just 4,800 full-time residents – its population exponentially grows during the summer months – where elected officials are just as likely to spend time debating Facebook posts as the municipal budget.

Relationships between elected officials became heated after a three-way 2023 mayoral primary, but reached a fever pitch almost immediately after Vitale, who had served four years on the council until he was elected mayor, was sworn into office.

At its January reorganization meeting, council voted down nearly every one of Vitale's appointments, from professionals on five- and six-figure contracts to volunteers on the recreation and senior citizen committees.

Under the borough form of government, mayoral appointments are subject to the "advice and consent" of council – an up or down vote, in other words. But Vitale called the rejections "political retribution."

Of course it's about politics

But the politics are unavoidable. Vitale acknowledged that many of the volunteers rejected by the council were people who had worked on his campaign.

Among the four council members voting down those appointments were Councilwoman Arlene Testa, who Vitale defeated in last year's mayoral primary, and Councilwoman Caryn Byrnes, who ran on a ticket with her. (Councilman Michael Ramos voted in favor of Vitale's appointments; Pasola, who replaced Vitale on the council, hadn't been appointed yet.)

"I made appointments that I thought would be in the best interest of the town. I didn't make any political favors to anyone I wanted to be tied to," Vitale said. "If there's still this dissension between the council, or if my ideas or initiatives get voted down, I have to make it public so the residents, taxpayers and businesses know where I was coming from and why I thought it was a good idea."

Doug Vitale, president of the Point Pleasant Beach Borough Council, is poised to become the borough's next mayor after scoring an upset victory to secure the Republican nomination in the June 2023 primary elections.

At the time, Council President Rosa Crowley said the professional rejections were due to Vitale not discussing his appointments with council members in advance. When it came to the volunteer positions, she cited residents "trashing" council members, especially on social media.

"People have been actively, on Facebook and throughout town, trashing councilmembers on this board," Crowley said. "There is no way that I could allow somebody to volunteer for a committee on this governing body vote, to have them trash us and then be rewarded by being a volunteer and working with us."

At the council's Feb. 20 meeting, Testa acknowledged that multiple media outlets, including the Asbury Park Press, had reached out for comment. She did not return multiple calls seeking comment.

"We had a very divisive primary for mayor last year. Unfortunately, some people have not moved past this primary and are still trying to get retribution," Testa said.

How the recall effort started

That retribution has now manifested as a recall petition that could remove Testa from the council well over a year before her term is set to expire.

Karen "Kitty" Stillufsen, one of the recall organizers, said the effort was an attempt to hold Testa accountable for "retaliatory acts and abuses of power," specifically citing the rejected volunteers.

"I realize that recalling is an extra expense to taxpayers, but I feel that it's worth it," said Stillufsen, a teacher at Point Pleasant Beach Middle School who ran an unsuccessful council campaign in last year's Republican primary. "I am a single mother. I work full-time. Do I want to be doing this? No. But can I stand for incompetence? No."

Former Cranbury Mayor Thomas Panconi, Jr., cited the back-and-forth screaming matches at council meetings when asked why he joined the recall effort.

"I know what it's like being in town government. It's not easy," said Panconi, who moved to Point Pleasant Beach in 2016. "But this is like junior high school crap."

The recall committee initially targeted both Testa and Crowley, but in a letter to organizers, borough clerk Eileen Farrell rejected Crowley's inclusion as any recall election must occur at least six months before the official is up for reelection. A potential recall election in late April isn't feasible, Farrell wrote.

As of press time, an election to recall Testa hadn't been scheduled.

"Just like the residents spoke and voted Mayor Vitale in, they spoke and voted me in. If you're not happy, you have the right ... to vote us out," Testa said at the Feb. 20 council meeting. "We're going to set a precedent that, because we're not happy who didn't get (elected), we're just going to recall you."

Crowley did not agree to an interview.

At the Feb. 20 council meeting, she said the recall effort left her "disgusted and appalled."

"Because you don't like that she's not voting in a way you'd like her to ... when the voting time comes, vote her out, just like you have a chance for every other member up here," Crowley said.

Handicapping a recall election

Much like the council's rejection of Vitale's appointments was valid, so too is a recall election.

Under state law, any local or state elected official who serves in office for at least one year can face recall if committee organizers collect signatures from 25% of registered voters within the district.

Since recall laws were enacted in 1911, 649 elected officials have been targeted for recall in New Jersey, but more than 75% of efforts never got to an actual recall election, according to a report from the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission.

Of the 156 recall elections, 61% of targeted officials were successfully recalled — most recently former Mahwah Mayor William LaForet in 2018.

Recalls are most successful in small towns like Point Pleasant Beach, where former Mayor Vincent Barrella fended off a recall election in 2010. The average population in the 56 municipalities with successful recall elections is 25,000 people and nearly half are under 10,000, according to ELEC.

"Recalls in New Jersey are largely a numbers game. The bigger the voting district, the less likely officials will face early removal," ELEC Acting Executive Director Joseph Donohue wrote in the report. "Recalls are easier to achieve in places with fewer voters and therefore offer local voters some chance of kicking out bad officials."

Recall elections are also subject to campaign finance laws and contribution limits, with less than $500,000 spent on all recall elections since 1995, according to ELEC. The committee to recall Testa filed its formal paperwork with ELEC on Feb. 23.

In an interview, Vitale said he was confident relationships between himself and the council were getting better. "I'm not done. I'm not turning my back on them," he said.

"It started off contentious, but we're working through the issues," he added.

He declined to comment on the recall election – a position that has drawn the ire of Crowley and Testa, who urged him not to "hide behind freedom of speech or people have a right."

But those rights do exist, Vitale replied.

"I'm not signing this recall, but I cannot tell them, 'no, you cannot do this recall,'" Vitale said. "The residents have a right to do whatever they want under freedom of democracy and their freedom of speech."

As the argument devolved into a shouting match, Pasola found himself begging his colleagues to "calm down and talk calmly.

"Jesus," he said. "This is awful."

Mike Davis has spent the last decade covering New Jersey local news, marijuana legalization, transportation and basically whatever else is going on at any given moment. Contact him at mdavis@gannettnj.com or @byMikeDavis on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Point Pleasant Beach NJ mayoral, council feud; recall looms