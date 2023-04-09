Worshipper stabbed outside church after Easter Sunday service

Police Line Do Not Cross - PA Wire

A worshipper was stabbed outside a church on Sunday after having attended an Easter service at St Stephen’s Church in Sneinton, Nottinghamshire.

They were allegedly followed outside by a fellow member of the congregation and stabbed in the abdomen.

It is claimed that the suspect, aged 20, had been to the church around two or three times before and the victim was a regular member.

The alleged attacker was arrested while the victim was rushed to hospital and underwent surgery. His injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

One church source told The Telegraph: “Obviously the Church and everyone there is very upset,” while another said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved. Churches do not want this to be happening at any time, least of all on Easter Sunday.”

Lynda Blakeley, curate at St Stephen’s Church, said: “All I can say is that our thoughts and prayers are with everybody affected by this very difficult situation.”

Suspect remains in custody

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police were called to the church at around 10.50am following reports of a serious assault.

Customers at the nearby Lord Nelson pub described seeing “a load of police cars out at the church during the service” on Sunday morning.

Police said the attack is not currently believed to be a hate crime and that the suspect remains in custody. They are appealing for witnesses.

DCI Mark Dickson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers were called to Dale Street, Sneinton on April 9 following reports of a serious assault.

“Police arrested a 20-year-old man shortly after the incident on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and he remains in custody.

“An investigation has since been launched to establish what happened and, despite the large police presence in the area, I’d like to reassure the public that there is no wider threat to the community.”