Albuquerque's Muslim community on edge after murder of 4 Muslim men

Worshippers at various mosques and schools across Albuquerque, New Mexico, were greeted with police presence as officials increase security following the recent murders of four Muslim men

According to Ahmad Assed, president of the Islamic Center of New Mexico, the Muslim community in Albuquerque is small, with around 3,000-5,000 members.

Assed told CBS News' Omar Villafranca that some members of the community are not leaving their homes and skipping prayer services as police search for a dark-colored sedan suspected of being connected to the murders.

Albuquerque Police Department are asking for help identifying a vehicle suspected of being used in the homicide of four Muslim men / Credit: Albuquerque Police Department

"They are missing their daily routine. They're missing their life. They're missing their sanity," Assed said.

Albuquerque police chief Harold Medina said at a news briefing Saturday afternoon that it is possible that all four of the shootings are linked together.

Among the four men killed was 62-year-old Mohammad Ahmadi, who was killed last November behind a market and cafe he owned with his brother. His younger brother, Sharief Hadi, now runs the market where Mohammad was gunned down.

"It was his heart. I have to run his heart right now," Hadi said.

The brothers were born in Afghanistan but fled during the war in the 1980s. Now, Hadi is struggling to move on with life without his brother.

"I don't care about my life anymore, when I lost my little brother, I don't care," he said.

The most recent victim was 25-year-old Naeem Hussain. He was shot just hours after attending a funeral service for Muhammad Afzaal Hussain and Aftab Hussein, who were both killed in the last two weeks.

Altaf Hussain cries over the grave of his brother Aftab Hussein at Fairview Memorial Park in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. / Credit: Chancey Bush/The Albuquerque Journal

The FBI is among the agencies investigating the homicides. They are trying to determine whether these killings are hate crimes.

The Albuquerque Police have set up an anonymous tip line relating to the killings. Anyone with tips about these murders is urged to call Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP (7867). There is a $20,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

Historical significance of FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home

Climate change is eroding a way of life for Fiji's fisherwomen

Record rainfall triggers flash flooding in Death Valley