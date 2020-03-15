Worshippers go online, those at services keep a distance

Rev. Kip Rush delivers his sermon in a sanctuary filled with mostly empty pews during a service at Brenthaven Cumberland Presbyterian Church Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Brentwood, Tenn. The church decided to broadcast the service instead of holding a service with the entire congregation because of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

ATLANTA (AP) — Pastors across the United States delivered sermons to empty pews Sunday as houses of worship adjusted to the reality of the coronavirus pandemic, with the Vatican indicating that the holiest week on its calendar will look vastly different next month.

While many religious institutions around the country took to the internet to stream their services this week – including one megachurch that President Donald Trump tweeted he was tuning in to – some tried to take extra precautions while maintaining a semblance of their Sunday routine amid mounting public anxiety over the outbreak.

Trump, who had declared Sunday a special national day of prayer, said he would watch a livestreamed service by Jentezen Franklin, a Georgia-based pastor and long-standing evangelical ally of the president. The annual National Day of Prayer is May 7.

During his sermon, Franklin urged prayers for China and Iran, areas hit particularly hard by the virus. Franklin also sought to acknowledge the fatal toll that coronavirus is already exacting worldwide while encouraging worshippers not to “let the fear flu get you” by falling prey to panic.

More than 5,800 people worldwide have died in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with U.S. deaths topping 60. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Trump, who tested negative for the coronavirus according to a statement from his personal physician, tweeted that Franklin’s service was “great and beautiful.”

Franklin held his Sunday services exclusively online, as public health experts urge the cancellation of big gatherings of all kinds to curtail the spread of coronavirus, but others did not.

A hardy few came to mostly empty churches as pastors faced hard decisions about continuing to hold services, and how to maintain the bonds of a congregation when large gatherings could transmit the coronavirus.

At St. Philip African Methodist Episcopal Church in Atlanta, about 100 people dotted a sanctuary built for thousands. The Rev. William Watley told members that he would follow official directives on whether to have church after Sunday. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp asked faith groups to consider calling off in-person services last week, a concern underlined by the fact that some of Georgia’s 99 confirmed cases were spread at a church in Cartersville, northwest of Atlanta, where dozens of people were exposed.

Watley told people attending the 11 a.m. service that more than 500 people had viewed an earlier one online, even pointing out how people could submit their offering online.

“Our goal is not to frighten anyone, but reduce public gatherings where there is an increased risk of exposure,” Watley told congregants.

There were notes of defiance. Watley, warming to his text from II Chronicles about how the people of Judah won a battle thanks to prayer and faith, preached that he wasn’t about to shut his church’s doors.

“Some of the younger preachers said, ‘You going to have church?’ When you think about some of the mess that all of us have been through, the possibility of coronavirus. ... It’s going to take a more than this to stop us from serving and trusting God. His steadfast love endures!” Watley preached.

Although he quickly added: “You do your part. You wash your hands like you got sense.”

Archie James, a member of the church board at St. Philip, said more people were at church Sunday than he had expected.

“We want to squash this thing and get it over with,” said James, a Conyers resident.

Vanessa Parson, another St. Philip member, said the church can help ease fears: “Just keep people believing in the Lord, believing they’re going to be safe, that they don’t have to be afraid.”

The sanctuary was mostly empty at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church in Cross Lanes, West Virginia, the only state without a confirmed case. Senior pastor, the Rev. Krysta Rexrode Wolfe, said people should “give thanks that good news still abounds” and use their unique talents during the coronavirus scare, including offering to share stockpiles of groceries or household supplies with disadvantaged neighbors, reconnecting with family or assisting schools that are seeking extra help.