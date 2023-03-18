These are the worst airlines for cancellations, delays

The U.S. Department of Transportation released its 2022 Air Travel Consumer Report on Thursday.

Utilizing operational data from reporting carriers, the DOT found the best and worst performing airlines in on-time arrivals and cancelations.

Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-800 commercial aircraft as seen on final approach landing at New York JFK John F Kennedy International Airport.

Delta Airlines had the highest on-time arrival rate with 77.5% of flights. Delta was followed by American Airlines at 73.7% and United Airlines at 71.8%.

Conversely, Frontier Airlines had the lowest on-time arrival rate at 56.6%, followed by Allegiant Air at 57.2% and Hawaiian Airlines at 58.1%.

The American Airlines logo is seen at John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) in Queens, New York.

"For calendar year 2022, the reporting marketing carriers posted an on-time arrival rate of 76.72% down from 78.97% for the same period in pre-pandemic 2019," the DOT reported.

American Airlines boasted the lowest flight cancellation rate at only 1.8%. American was followed by JetBlue Airways at 1.9% and Delta Air Lines at 2.9%.

A Southwest Airlines passenger jet lands at Chicago Midway International Airport in Chicago, Illinois.

On the reverse, Southwest Airlines had the highest rate of cancellation with a staggering 14.6%, after a massive system meltdown in December. This was followed by Alaska Airlines with 7.6% and Allegiant Air at 5.3%.

"For calendar year 2022, the reporting marketing carriers posted a cancellation rate of 2.7%, up from 1.9% for the same period in pre-pandemic 2019," the DOT reported.

FOX Business reached out to Southwest Airlines and Frontier Airlines for comment.