What is the worst Austin traffic intersection? Readers nominate North Lamar and Airport

Though it looks relatively smooth on the morning of Nov. 28, the intersection Airport and North Lamar boulevards can turn gnarly with traffic, given two major north-south roads, two significant east-west streets, a railroad, an improvement corridor, new building density and road construction.

Depending on the time of day, any Austin traffic can be vexing.

Yet certain stretches of road, let's say Interstate 35 through the downtown area, can be particularly vexatious even during off hours.

Tipped off by teed-off readers, this week's Austin Answered question: Is the traffic tangle at North Lamar and Airport boulevards the worst in town?

A provocative question, to be sure, given all the candidates.

On Nov. 26, I pored over maps and examined the familiar junction behind the wheel of a vehicle. I noticed a few contributing factors inside this collision of two major north-south roads, two significant east-west streets, a railroad, an improvement corridor, new building density and road construction.

As it approaches North Lamar Boulevard, Airport Boulevard is configured in a 2+2+2 format, in other words, two lanes going each way amplified by at least one turn lane, sometimes two.

Airport dead-ends into North Lamar Boulevard at an angle that contributes to some of the problems. Almost everyone traveling north on 2+2+2 Airport, for instance, must make a turn onto 2+2+2 Lamar, either northbound or south.

Just south of this Lamar-Airport mash-up runs the CapMetro Rail line. When the train comes through, all traffic north or south on Lamar, including those taking a left from Airport, must wait.

The same traffic can be snagged by stoplights at Justin Lane immediately south of the tracks and W. St. Johns Avenue just north of the Lamar-Airport interchange.

I lost track of the large new commercial, residential and educational structures near the Lamar-Airport junction. These include the strikingly designed Austin Community College Highland campus and nearby fresh urban density.

For more than a decade, the Airport Boulevard Corridor project has added amenities, including a dedicated bikeway that shifts into a bike lane. When these lanes reach major roads, they require safety features that can complicate the paths of other vehicles.

On a Sunday, a lighted sign on northbound Lamar warned of road work ahead and a narrower path forward. All that I encountered were orange cones placed on the concrete periphery of the interchange. Yet any work done during the rest of the week at Lamar-Airport is going to intrude on movement in one direction or another.

You decide if Lamar-Airport is the worst, but it certainly looks like a worthy candidate.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Is Lamar Blvd., Airport Blvd. intersection worst traffic in Austin?