Worst Bond Losses in Decades Show Volatility Starts to Sting

Worst Bond Losses in Decades Show Volatility Starts to Sting
Finbarr Flynn and Stephen Spratt
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Government and corporate bonds around the world have tumbled in their worst start to a year this century, as markets spooked by the prospect of resurgent inflation turn increasingly volatile.

The notes have lost about 3.7% so far in 2021, even after dip-buying in recent days, according a Bloomberg Barclays index of investment-grade securities across currencies going back to 1999. That’s worse than for similar periods in previous years.

An unprecedented confluence of events has triggered concerns that faster inflation will increasingly eat into fixed-income returns. The $1.9 trillion stimulus package passed earlier this month in the U.S. came as many central banks have also vowed to keep rates near historic lows. At the same time, progress with vaccines has helped authorities lift lockdowns, spurring signs of a global economic rebound.

While Treasury yields have declined this week after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell played down the risk of unwanted inflation Tuesday, broader signals in recent weeks suggest market concerns may linger. A proxy for inflation over the coming decade rose to about 2.3% last week, the highest since 2013.

Investors longing for a sign it’s safe to pile back into their favorite risky bets for the year are becoming fixated with measures of bond volatility. As they wait for the extreme moves to subside, they’re cutting duration in fixed-income portfolios.

The ICE BofA MOVE index, a gauge which uses one-month implied price swings across different bond maturities in the U.S. Treasury market, has averaged the highest this month since April last year.

“In order to calm down markets and improve sentiment, we need to find a plateau where rates could stay for several days,” said Sergey Dergachev, senior portfolio manager for emerging-market debt at German money manager Union Investment.

Long-dated Treasuries led yields higher in recent weeks, with the pain spreading also to the belly of the curve. U.S. government debt of 25 years or longer have lost about 13% so far in 2021. Some investors such as Ray Dalio and Bill Gross are predicting more losses in Treasuries.

As a result, strategists are predicting large quarter-end rebalancing flows out of equities and into Treasuries. Bank of America strategists estimated that $88.5 billion could shift into U.S. fixed income, including $41 billion into Treasuries.

Read more: Dalio wants you to swap Treasuries for Chinese debt

The selloff put an end to the bull market in long-term U.S. Treasuries that began in the early 1980s. The Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Long Treasury Total Return Index, which tracks bonds maturing in 10 years or longer, has plunged about 20% since its peak in March 2020, putting the market in bear territory.

The jump in borrowing costs is spurring corporates globally into action. They’ve sold more than $740 billion of notes across currencies so far this year, the most ever for such a period. Shorter debt is hot, with over half of last week’s U.S. high-grade deals featuring two- or three-year tenors, offering investors a greater degree of protection from rising bond yields.

High-yield corporate bonds have also done far better than U.S. government debt or investment-grade notes from companies because of their larger spreads, which give them a buffer against rising yields. Asia high-yield dollar notes, which have even bigger yield premiums, have bucked the broader trend to make money.

Some non-U.S. dollar fixed income, such as European high-yield bonds, Chinese yuan debt, and a Japanese currency-based basket of investment-grade securities, are also still in the black. That compares with a loss of about 5% so far this year for U.S. investment-grade credit.

(Updates charts)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Silicon Valley firms in no hurry to open up offices despite easing of virus ban

    Several of San Francisco Bay Area's largest technology companies including Twitter Inc and Google plan to keep their offices largely closed for months more despite the government allowing them on Tuesday to be opened in a limited capacity. Taking into account declining coronavirus infections, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties eased guidelines that had kept most office buildings closed for the last year except to crucial security and support staff. "San Francisco is going to come alive," Mayor London Breed told reporters.

  • China's Baidu closes flat on debut as investors wary of fundraising spree in city

    Baidu Inc shares have closed flat in their Hong Kong secondary listing debut on Tuesday, bucking a trend of first-day pops on the bourse, as investors were wary of a fundraising flurry in the city and questioned the search company's growth plans. The weakened mood towards Chinese technology offerings was reinforced with video site Bilibili raising a lower-than-expected $2.6 billion in its secondary listing. Baidu shares closed at HK$252 each which was in line with the price set for the Hong Kong listing which raised $3.1 billion.

  • China-U.S. Tensions Aren’t Going Away. What to Watch Now.

    A new administration is in place in Washington, but the U.S.-China tensions that were in focus under President Donald Trump remain.

  • What we have learned in the 12 months since 'the bottom'

    It's been a year since the stock market hit its lows during the Coronavirus Crash. Here are some of the things that we've learned.

  • $1,400 stimulus check hasn’t hit your bank account yet? Watch your mail, IRS says

    You should see your payment by Wednesday if you’re receiving it through direct deposit.

  • The Bull Market Began One Year Ago. Here’s What Happens Next.

    In year two of a bull market, S&P 500 returns are often at least in the mid-single digits in percentage terms.

  • China's JD.com to invest $800 million in Dada Group

    The investment comes at a time when JD.com is spinning off its logistics business, the in-house delivery network that gave it competitive advantage over larger rival Alibaba Group. JD had merged its online-to-offline unit, JD Daojia, with Dada in 2016.

  • QuantumScape Ramps Up Plans After Partner VW Sets Ambitious Goal

    QuantumScape will build a larger production line, after partner Volkswagen set a timeline for switching to solid-state batteries.

  • Opposition blames Erdogan for lira plunge after bank chief sacking

    Turkey's opposition has accused President Tayyip Erdogan of "unprecedented incompetence" for causing a plunge in the value of the Turkish lira by firing the central bank governor for raising interest rates. Erdogan dismissed Naci Agbal on Saturday, two days after the governor raised rates to curb inflation. Erdogan then appointed a critic of tight policy who is expected to reverse recent rate hikes, fuelling fears of political meddling in monetary policy.

  • We can't succeed in Afghanistan. Biden's best move is to leave by Trump's May 1 deadline.

    Biden can say the deal was done, his hands were tied and and blame Trump for any setbacks.

  • GameStop may cash in on Reddit rally with share sale; stock down after hours

    GameStop Corp said on Tuesday it may sell new shares as the U.S. video game retailer that led the Reddit rally of "meme stocks" looks to take advantage of a more-than-800% surge in its stock price since January. GameStop commented on the potential share offering in a regulatory filing for fourth-quarter earnings which showed a return to profitability, with 175% growth in e-commerce sales. Grapevine, Texas-based GameStop's shares have skyrocketed this year as retail traders bet against Wall Street hedge funds that had shorted the stock.

  • Krispy Kreme offers a free donut to people who get vaccinated

    Beginning Monday, customers who show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card at any U.S. Krispy Kreme can receive a free original glazed donut throughout the remainder of 2021.

  • Russia, China push for U.N. Security Council summit, lash out at West

    Russia and China said on Tuesday they wanted a summit of permanent members of the U.N. Security Council amid what they called heightened political turbulence, with Moscow saying they both believed the United States was acting in a destructive way. The two allies, whose relations with the West are under increasing strain, made the call for a summit in a joint statement after talks between their foreign ministers in the city of Guilin. "At a time of increasing global political turbulence, a summit of the permanent members of the U.N. Security Council is particularly necessary to establish direct dialogue about ways to resolve humankind's common problems in the interests of maintaining global stability," they said in a statement published on the Russian foreign ministry's website.

  • Woman of Asian descent assaulted in NYC on her way to protest anti-Asian violence

    The woman's protest sign was destroyed and she was punched twice in the face as she walked through lower Manhattan, the New York City Police Department said.

  • Powell plays down inflation — again — while Yellen sees possible return to full employment by 2022

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made their first joint appearance at the House on Tuesday to review pandemic aid.

  • Turkish lira plunges to near record low after Erdogan sacks central bank chief

    Turkey's lira briefly fell 15% to near its all-time low on Monday after President Tayyip Erdogan abruptly fired the central bank governor at the weekend and installed a critic of tight policy who is expected to reverse recent rate hikes. Sahap Kavcioglu, a former ruling party lawmaker who shares Erdogan's unorthodox view that high interest rates cause inflation, is the third central bank chief the president has appointed since mid-2019. Saturday's shock dismissal of Naci Agbal, two days after he hiked rates to curb inflation, reinforced an investor view that has dogged the major emerging market economy for years: that politics overshadows the central bank's independence.

  • A Man Is Going Viral After Saying He Found This in His Cinnamon Toast Crunch

    As kids, we loved finding toys and games hidden inside our cereal boxes, from miniature cars to cool watches. However, after some were deemed choking hazards, these hidden goodies became a thing of the past. These days, the only thing you expect to find in your cereal box is your breakfast cereal of choice, which is why one viral story has Americans on edge. A man in California has gone viral after alleging that he found something strange inside a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch—and unfortunately, it was the opposite of a fun toy. Read on to discover what he says he found in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and for more food to be wary of, If You Have This Quaker Oats Product at Home, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Says. A man tweeted that he found shrimp tails inside his Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal box. On March 22, writer and comedian Jensen Karp tweeted directly at the official Twitter account for Cinnamon Toast Crunch with a strange question: "Why are there shrimp tails in my cereal?" He accompanied the tweet with a picture of a bag of Cinnamon Toast Crunch half poured out with two mysterious items (allegedly shrimp tails) mixed in.He further added in his tweet that "this is not a bit" before contacting the official Twitter account for General Mills, the cereal's manufacturer. "Alright, I'm looping in @GeneralMills because I'm genuinely nervous I will never eat (or sleep) again without answers," he tweeted. Cinnamon Toast Crunch said what Karp found was not shrimp tails. In response to his tweet, Cinnamon Toast Crunch denied that what Karp found inside his box was actually shrimp tails. "After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren't thoroughly blended. We assure you that there's no possibility of cross contamination with shrimp," a representative for the company tweeted in response to Karp's original tweet.Karp responded by providing two new close-up pictures of the mystery items. "Ok, well after further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated SHRIMP TAILS, you weirdos," he tweeted back. "I wasn’t all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me?"And for more morning meals that could be risky, If You're Eating This for Breakfast, the FDA Says Stop Immediately. The company asked Karp to send in the items so their team can further investigate. In another follow-up tweet from Karp, he shared photos from an alleged direct message conversation with the official Cinnamon Toast Crunch Twitter, asking him to send in the items for further investigation."Our quality team would like to get it sent in to us, so we can take a closer look. We'll be sending a pre-paid, addressed envelope so you can send the pieces to us," the company wrote, according to the screengrab of their conversation.Karp agreed to send some of the shrimp tails, but says he will keep one or two "as evidence" for himself. Karp said he also discovered more shocking finds inside his box. After finding the alleged shrimp tails and receiving back-and-forth communication from the cereal brand via Twitter, Karp tweeted out that he was "convinced to go back through the bag," as he had originally panicked and closed the cereal box after his first findings. In this series of tweets, Karp included a picture with more mysterious items, including a white string, and another picture that shows black marks on some of the squares, which Karp said are "cooked" into the squares.According to Karp, he bought a family pack from the Woodland Hills Costco in California, which included two bags of Cinnamon Toast Crunch. In another tweet, he said his wife—who happens to be Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel—examined the other plastic bag, which appeared to be taped-up, and found what appeared to be dental floss.And for more news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. Some Twitter users think he found signs of mouse or rat contamination. With the addition of the black-marked squares, some Twitter users said they believe Karp found signs of a mouse or rat contamination. "That black is rat dropping baked onto the squares. The shrimp and string are collections. It looks like something got into a bag of dry mix and nested," one user said.Karp tweeted out that he had even called Poison Control to assess what actions he needed to take if he had eaten rat droppings, as he did eat a bowl of the cereal before allegedly finding all these items.He also fired back at those asking if the entire situation was real, once again claiming that the black items were "cooked onto the squares" he found. "There are black items COOKED ONTO the squares and tons of it at the bottom of the bag, in addition to shrimp tails and other SUGAR COATED junk. Also, it’s only 'viral' because of their insane response. I would’ve dropped it," Karp tweeted.And for more typical signs of infestation, If Your House Smells Like This, You May Have a Bug Problem. General Mills is confident "this did not occur at [their] facility." "I feel fine," Karp tweeted in a separate update March 23. "I am going to get the black stuff tested today, and also going to talk to the Costco. Most importantly, nothing new from General Mills since they asked me to send them the shrimp tails that they had tried to convince me was sugar."In an email response to Best Life on March 23, Mike Siemienas, a spokesperson for General Mills, said that an investigation is still ongoing but that the incident did not occur at their manufacturing facility. "While we are still investigating this matter, we can say with confidence that this did not occur at our facility," Siemienas said. "We are waiting for the consumer to send us the package to investigate further. Any consumers who notice their cereal box or bag has been tampered with, such as the clear tape that was found in this case, should contact us."Best Life also reached out to Costco regarding the incident, but did not receive an immediate response.And for another item in your home that may not be safe to consume, check out If You Have This Bottled Water at Home, Stop Drinking It Now, FDA Says.

  • China-Europe sanctions fight shatters image of amicable ties

    China looked to Europe as an amicable partner as the continent's leaders resisted being drawn into President Donald Trump’s conflicts with Beijing over trade, technology and human rights. On Monday, that image shattered when the European Union joined Washington, Britain and Canada in imposing sanctions on Chinese officials over accusations they abused ethnic minorities. Beijing retaliated by announcing it would penalize four European legislators and a German researcher.

  • Two men accused of drugging and raping fellow Spring Breaker before she was found dead in Miami beach

    Medical examiner still to determine whether a ‘green pill’ was cause of death

  • Here are the top 10 richest Americans

    Of the world’s 16 richest people, 10 are Americans. Here’s how they rank: