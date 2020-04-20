'The Worst-Case Scenario:' New York's Subway Faces Its Biggest Crisis

People wear protective face masks as they commute through a subway station in the Bronx on March 30, 2020. (Gregg Vigliotti/The New York Times)

NEW YORK — The New York City subway system rebounded from the 1970s, when the city teetered on the edge of bankruptcy, crumbling cars routinely broke down and rampant crime scared riders away.

It survived the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks and Hurricane Sandy in 2012, which led to years of costly rebuilding and service disruptions. And it turned a corner after a spate of meltdowns and accidents in 2017 — including a derailment injuring dozens of riders — that prompted Gov. Andrew Cuomo to declare a state of emergency.

But now, the subway faces its worst financial crisis yet — one that threatens to hobble the system and have a lasting effect on the city and region.

As the coronavirus pandemic has shut down New York, more than 90% of the city’s subway ridership has disappeared — along with critical fare revenue — leaving behind escalating expenses and an uncertain timeline of when and how the city’s transit lifeline will recover.

It is unclear what the actual fallout could be. But past crises suggest a potentially grim reckoning for riders: subway and bus lines eliminated, unpredictable wait times for trains as service is slashed, more breakdowns with less money spent on upkeep and steeper fare hikes.

“We don’t want to turn the clock back to the bad old days of the MTA, when state of good repair and system expansion was gutted to balance operating budgets,’’ said Patrick J. Foye, chairman of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. “We’ve come too far.”

The agency, which operates the city’s subways, buses and two commuter rails, faces a shortfall of up to $8.5 billion even after temporarily scaling back service and receiving a $3.8 billion federal bailout, according to transit leaders and fiscal experts.

Financial projections for the next two years also look bleak, making it likely that money meant to be spent on improving the system will have to be used just to keep the subway and buses running.

“It’s highly likely that the worst-case scenario is the likely scenario,” said Nick Sifuentes, the executive director of Tri-State Transportation Campaign, an advocacy group.

Across the country, transit agencies are grappling with plummeting ridership, shrinking revenue and mounting pandemic-related expenses that could plunge public transit systems into financial calamity.

In New York, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, the transit authority has struggled to maintain an already-reduced service schedule as workers fall sick: as of Thursday, 2,400 workers had tested positive for the virus and 4,000 were quarantined. At least 68 workers have died.

MTA officials have made an emergency request for another $3.9 billion in federal money. “We need substantially more help and we need it now,” Foye said.

On Friday, a bipartisan group of New York lawmakers sent a letter supporting the MTA’s request to congressional leadership.

“The MTA is in crisis. This additional funding of $4 billion is absolutely vital,” said Rep. Jerrold Nadler, a Democrat. “Unfortunately with (President Donald) Trump you never know, but we in the delegation will fight tooth and nail to make sure that funding is there.”

Transit officials did not have an answer for what the agency would do if it failed to secure additional federal aid, characterizing it as a critical stopgap measure to keep the system moving.

But the unique nature of this crisis complicates options the transit agency has taken in the past.

With fewer than 1 million riders using public transit, raising the fare now would be futile. Cutting service beyond the reduced schedules is complicated by the critical role public transit plays in moving doctors, nurses and other essential workers. And indefinitely delaying long-overdue upgrades and maintenance could set back service for years to come.

“The traditional levers we would use in worst-case scenarios are not useful,” said Robert E. Foran, chief financial officer at the MTA. “None of these are now tenable choices.”

An analysis of MTA finances by McKinsey & Co. projects fare and toll revenue losses up to $5.9 billion and dedicated tax revenue losses as high as $1.8 billion. By the end of the year, the authority will face revenue losses as high as $8.5 billion, officials said.

These losses will cripple the MTA’s operating budget: Nearly all of its operating revenue comes from fares and tolls, and taxes and subsidies — including payroll, real estate transfer and business taxes — that are expected to drop sharply in the coming months.