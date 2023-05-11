'My worst day in barbering': Shop owner details day of fatal shooting under oath

May 10—Prosecution wrapped its second day of testimony at Darrin Bacchus' manslaughter trial after calling a half-dozen witnesses — some appearing to equally bolster the defense's argument.

The burden remains on Assistant District Attorney JR Kalka to counter Bacchus' self-defense claim in shooting Landon Aufleger dead at Headliners Barbershop last year.

Kalka has sought to show Bacchus wasn't justified to use lethal force when he did, alleging he shot Aufleger while he was attempting to leave the scene of a concluded fight. But a state witness, Headliners owner Rico Peterson, testified he believed Bacchus was innocent at the time of the shooting — though he did not yet know Aufleger had been killed.

"Four men putting their hands on an individual in a barbershop was wrong," Peterson said. "I felt that he was the victim."

He was not asked to comment on whether his opinion changed after learning about Aufleger's death and speaking to his parents.

Peterson said Khalil Dickerson, Aufleger and another man he did not know immediately approached Bacchus upon their arrival to the barbershop, and Dickerson's intentions were "nothing good."

The man he did not know — who was not named but identified as Brandon Stokes via photographs — threw the first punch, Peterson said.

"You could hear how hard that punch was," Peterson said. "I knew it was on from there. There wasn't much you could do to try to stop it. I had my hands full."

Peterson said Henry Moon, who was getting his haircut, joined the men in attacking Bacchus, and Bill Smith "got a stomp on Darrin's head."

"You got one person behind his neck. You got one person wailing on him, and you got another person pulling him in the opposite direction," Peterson said. "I thought they were going to kill him. I saw the blood on the floor, and it was a gruesome fight."

Kalka argued that the fight eventually ended, but Peterson said Stokes hit Bacchus in the head again, and he knew the situation was not over when Bacchus left the barbershop.

"I told them that they needed to leave the barbershop, and I suggested that they go out the back door ... and they laughed at me," Peterson said. "I know Darrin. He's a good guy ... but I know that certain individuals aren't going to take a butt-kicking like that."

Defense attorney Andrew Casey suggested the last punch may have altered his client's interpretation of if the threat to his safety had truly passed.

Peterson said the alleged assailants ran away when someone said Bacchus had a gun. Then, Bacchus asked where they went, Peterson said he did not know (which he testified was a lie for protection) and Bacchus went back outside.

The people inside the barbershop did not see the shooting.

"That was probably my worst day in barbering," Peterson said. "We've had disagreements in the barbershop, but we were always able to neutralize them. This particular day was just the one day that it was unsuccessful, and I wish that it was."

Dashcam footage played to the jury showed Peterson talking to police officers when they arrived on the scene while Bacchus waited inside the barbershop.

"I think he was assuming that he was justified in doing what he had done trying to defend himself," Peterson said. "I wanted to tell (the police) I would go in. I'd bring him out. I really felt that I could do that."

Multiple detectives described Peterson as a staple in the Stillwater community, but he said he has received threats over his involvement in the incident.

"People finding out Landon had passed, them thinking that I had something to do with it, them thinking I didn't do enough to protect Landon or anybody else in the shop — it was ballistic," Peterson said. "It just went on and on and on."

He said he has never wanted to be so deeply involved in the investigation and court proceedings.

"Because I know, generally, most of the people involved, I didn't want to ... be the fall guy. I got kids here," Peterson said. "But under the circumstances I think that the information needs to be said, and it needs to be said correctly."