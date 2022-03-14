The Worst Deals on New Cars Right Now
Some models are so hard to come by that consumers are paying well above the sticker price for them
By Jeff S. Bartlett
with Todd Young
If you have your heart set on buying a new car this year, be prepared to pay significantly more for some models—or choose one that isn’t in high demand.
Inflation and parts shortages have thrown a wrench into the auto industry, putting a severe strain on the new-car market. So forget about saving money off the sticker price on many popular cars, SUVs, and trucks. Some are so hard to come by that consumers are paying well above the sticker price for them. That includes must-have models like entry-level models, hybrids and electrics, and those essential for business, such as heavy-duty pickup trucks.
In fact, the average price for new cars has climbed nearly $5,000 in the past year, reaching over $46,000 in February 2022, according to Kelley Blue Book.
In some cases, you might think it’s worth the extra money for your dream vehicle, even if it means greater depreciation over time. For other vehicles, it may be better to seek a suitable, more plentiful alternative.
Below we present the 10 cars, minivans, and SUVs that are selling the most over the sticker price, starting with the highest and using specific trims as examples. Again, Hyundai and Kia dominate the list. All highlighted models are from the 2022 model year.
CR members will see ratings highlights and detailed pricing on specific trims and configurations. Keep in mind that this list doesn’t factor in Consumer Reports’ recommendations, nor do we endorse paying such premiums on a new car.
Just beyond these 10 models, there are several others selling for 15 percent or more over MSRP, including (in rank order) the Hyundai Elantra, Hyundai Kona EV, Hyundai Palisade, Kia K5, Nissan Sentra, Nissan Kicks, Chevrolet Camaro, and Subaru Impreza.
Of course, local pricing may differ. You can see the transaction prices for these and every other mainstream vehicle from the model pages on our New Cars A-Z page.
Also see the best deals on new cars and new SUVs now, and browse the list of the most discounted cars.
Kia Soul: 20% Over MSRP
2022 Kia Soul
2022 Kia Soul Turbo DCT
MSRP: $27,890
Average spent over MSRP: $5,486
Average transaction price: $33,376
Kia Rio: 20% Over MSRP
2022 Kia Rio
2022 Kia Rio S Sedan IVT
MSRP: $16,890
Average spent over MSRP: $3,297
Average transaction price: $20,187
Kia Telluride: 19% Over MSRP
2022 Kia Telluride
2022 Kia Telluride S FWD
MSRP: $35,590
Average spent over MSRP: $6,751
Average transaction price: $42,341
Kia Sorento: 19% Over MSRP
2022 Kia Sorento
2022 Kia Sorento Hybrid S AWD
MSRP: $35,890
Average spent over MSRP: $6,713
Average transaction price: $42,603
Kia Carnival: 19% Over MSRP
2022 Kia Carnival
2022 Kia Carnival LXS
MSRP: $34,300
Average spent over MSRP: $6,382
Average transaction price: $40,682
Hyundai Accent: 18% Over MSRP
2022 Hyundai Accent
2022 Hyundai Accent SE
MSRP: $16,645
Average spent over MSRP: $3,025
Average transaction price: $19,670
Hyundai Tucson: 17% Over MSRP
2022 Hyundai Tucson
2022 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid Limited AWD
MSRP: $42,700
Average spent over MSRP: $7,448
Average transaction price: $50,148
Hyundai Venue: 17% Over MSRP
2022 Hyundai Venue
2022 Hyundai Venue SEL IVT
MSRP: $20,750
Average spent over MSRP: $3,614
Average transaction price: $24,364
Chevrolet Spark: 17% Over MSRP
2022 Chevrolet Spark
2022 Chevrolet Spark LS CVT
MSRP: $14,700
Average spent over MSRP: $2,495
Average transaction price: $17,195
Subaru Crosstrek: 17% Over MSRP
2022 Subaru Crosstrek
2022 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid
MSRP: $35,845
Average spent over MSRP: $6,087
Average transaction price: $41,932
Tips for Buying a New Car
There are a lot of things to consider when buying a new car. On the “Consumer 101” TV show, Consumer Reports expert Kelly Funkhouser explains to host Jack Rico what to look for before taking a test drive.
