Worst drivers in US list puts this Florida city in Top 10, and another right behind it

Some of the worst drivers in the country can be found in Florida, according to a recent study from Forbes Advisor.

The study measured the 50 most-populated cities in the U.S. and compared car crash data for each one to find which cities have the worst drivers and are the most dangerous to drive in.

And this is on the heels of a study from insurance policy shopping platform Assurance IQ revealing that Florida is home to the most dangerous highway in the country. Florida also ranked as the third most-dangerous state to drive in overall in Assurance’s study.

Here’s which Florida towns ranked in Forbes’ top 15 cities with the worst drivers, which Florida highway is known as the most fatal roadway in the country and why.

Which U.S. city has the worst drivers?

Forbes’ study ranks Albuquerque, New Mexico, as the U.S. city with the worst drivers and the most dangerous driving conditions because of its high number of fatal car accidents and drunk and distracted drivers.

Florida cities don’t begin to show up on the list until 10th place, which is held by Tampa. Jacksonville is the next Florida city on the list in 14th place.

Top 15 cities for worst drivers

Here is Forbes Advisor’s list of the top 15 cities with the worst drivers and the most dangerous driving conditions:

The number of people killed in a car accident, per 100,000 city residents, is not in ascending order because it wasn’t the only metric used to find these rankings.

Other metrics used were total crashes, total crashes involving a drunk driver, total crashes involving a distracted driver and total crashes involving speeding.

Albuquerque, New Mexico: about 18.11 people killed in a car accident, per 100,000 city residents Memphis, Tennessee: about 25.96 people killed in a car accident, per 100,000 city residents Detroit, Michigan: about 21.47 people killed in a car accident, per 100,000 city residents Tucson, Arizona: about 17.02 people killed in a car accident, per 100,000 city residents Kansas City, Missouri: about 16.85 people killed in a car accident, per 100,000 city residents Dallas, Texas: about 15.77 people killed in a car accident, per 100,000 city residents Louisville, Kentucky: about 14.99 people killed in a car accident, per 100,000 city residents Phoenix, Arizona: about 14.59 people killed in a car accident, per 100,000 city residents Fort Worth, Texas: about 11.48 people killed in a car accident, per 100,000 city residents Tampa, Florida: about 15.42 people killed in a car accident, per 100,000 city residents Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: about 12.46 people killed in a car accident, per 100,000 city residents San Antonio, Texas: about 10.90 people killed in a car accident, per 100,000 city residents Tulsa, Oklahoma: about 13.40 people killed in a car accident, per 100,000 city residents Jacksonville, Florida: about 16.23 people killed in a car accident, per 100,000 city residents Charlotte, North Carolina: about 10.89 people killed in a car accident, per 100,000 city residents

Which U.S. city has the best drivers?

Here is Forbes Advisor’s list of the top 10 cities with the best drivers and least-dangerous driving conditions, based on crash data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

Boston, Massachussetts: Only about 3.38 people killed in a car accident, per 100,000 city residents San Francisco, California: Only about 1.83 people killed in a car accident, per 100,000 city residents Minneapolis, Minnesota: Only about 4.19 people killed in a car accident, per 100,000 city residents Las Vegas, Nevada: Only about 6.19 people killed in a car accident, per 100,000 city residents Washington, D.C.: Only about 4.82 people killed in a car accident, per 100,000 city residents Oakland, California: Only about 6.55 people people killed in a car accident, per 100,000 city residents Raleigh, North Carolina: Only about 6.13 people killed in a car accident, per 100,000 city residents San Diego, California: Only about 7.05 people killed in a car accident, per 100,000 city residents Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: Only about 7.47 people killed in a car accident, per 100,000 city residents Seattle, Washington: Only 4 people killed in a car accident, per 100,000 city residents

Why is Tampa a hotspot for car accidents?

According to the study, Tampa is particularly dangerous for drivers because it has the eighth-highest total number of fatal car accidents, the ninth-highest number of people killed in fatal crashes and the 14th highest number of fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver out of the 50 most-populated cities in the country.

What is the deadliest Florida highway?

Assurance’s study found that Interstate 4, which stretches 132 miles from Interstate 275 in Tampa to Interstate 95 in Daytona Beach, is the most dangerous highway in the country and in the state.

One of the contributing factors to the highway's traffic is its location. I-4 is the closest interstate to Disney World and runs right through the heart of Orlando. Chances are, if you're going to Disney, you'll be driving on I-4.

The crash data Assurance collected revealed an average of 34 crashes per 100 miles on I-4.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Tampa and Jacksonville rank top 15 in dangerous cities for drivers