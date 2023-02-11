"Worst. Icebreaker. Ever.": This Person's Boss Attempted A "Team Building" Exercise That Went Very, Very Wrong
"Manager asked us to share something difficult about our childhoods for 'team bonding.' What ensued was deeply uncomfortable."
"Manager asked us to share something difficult about our childhoods for 'team bonding.' What ensued was deeply uncomfortable."
Dividend stocks make fantastic investments. Three dividend stocks that offer an exceptional combination of income and growth are Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT). Brookfield Asset Management recently became public after its parent, Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN), spun out a 25% stake in its asset management business and distributed it to shareholders.
As Rihanna prepares to deliver a stunning performance at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, we reflect on her past comments on the NFL to see how we got here.
Despite suffering heavy losses, Russian invasion forces are continuing to attack in the areas around Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Novopavlivka, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff said in its morning report on Facebook on Feb. 11.
Brian Billick thinks Hines Ward should be in the Hall of Fame.
Steve Wozniak slammed Elon Musk during an interview with CNBC on Thursday, calling him dishonest and saying he feels "robbed" by Tesla FSD claims.
Make way for Moon Girl, the newest Marvel superhero coming to Disneyland, Disney Channel and Disney+.
Tiana Cline, who was on the KLM plane, told Insider that an oven in the rear galley caught alight and produced thick smoke on the flight on Thursday.
Pentagon Comptroller Michael McCord told Politico that he anticipates the spending figure "will be a bigger number than Congress provided last year."
A Maryland man, whose father called law enforcement to report him suicidal, was taken into custody early Friday, ending a 39-hour manhunt during which he wounded two Baltimore County police officers in separate shootings and holed up in a wooded area behind a suburban shopping center, authorities said. David Linthicum, 24, was already on the run when he shot the second officer, a detective, and stole his department-issued vehicle Thursday night, police said. Officers eventually stopped Linthicum about 20 miles away using spike strips.
The organization that created a high school African American studies program rejected by Florida said Thursday it’s still waiting for specifics from the state about how the course violates state law. The College Board also disputed what it said were Florida’s claims it had deleted 19 topics from the proposed Advance Placement course at Florida’s behest, saying in a statement online that it already was streamlining topics to fit into an academic year. In a letter Tuesday to the College Board, Florida Department of Education said it was “grateful” to see that a Feb. 1 revision had deleted the 19 topics, including Intersectionality, Reparations and the Movement for Black Lives.
If you want a quiet life, publicly eviscerate a kitten or burn down an orphanage sooner than admit that you’re playing Hogwarts Legacy, the new Harry Potter-themed video game from Warner Bros. To express enthusiasm over this role-playing adventure, in which players become pupils at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, is to invite a barrage of abuse on social media.
The Cowboys made a major offensive change after they were eliminated from the playoffs when they parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and set head coach Mike McCarthy up to call the team’s plays during the 2023 season. Many players will be impacted by that change and quarterback Dak Prescott will be at the [more]
'Today' show star Hoda Kotb concerned fans when she posted an Instagram video of her falling in the snow. She needed Jenna Bush Hager's help too.
YouTubeMarjorie Taylor Greene took the opportunity to throw some serious shade on a number of her enemies Thursday night during a feisty interview, while crediting her passion, Crossfit, for “making you tough.”“If you can suffer through those workouts, then you can stick it out in a fight with the Democrats any day of the week.”Greene appeared on “The Right View with Lara Trump,” first hitting out at the queens of daytime television at The View for poking fun at the white coat she wore throughou
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin behaves like the leader of Nazi Germany, Adolf Hitler, during World War II. Ukrainians and other nations will never forgive his crimes.
Andrew Glose, a senior Android engineer, wrote on LinkedIn that searching for a new job was the "hardest I've worked since I was in the Army."
Tom Brady filed paperwork with the NFL and NFL Players Association, signaling his retirement after 23 seasons, reports ESPN.com.
As a college football player in 2010, Travis Kelce was suspended for a full season and didn’t know if he had any future in football. He says his big brother was the person who kept his hope alive. As Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce prepare to be the first pair of brothers to play in [more]
Elizabeth Hurley is making sure we are all dreaming of summer, or at least a winter vacation in a tropical locale. The 57-year-old actress is back at the beach and showing off one of her bikini favorites from her swimwear line. Elizabeth Hurley Beach is her passion project and one she’s quite successful at because […]
There is no doubt that many properties are going to need to increase their monthly dues and/or enact special assessments to address immediate needs together with the coming inspections and reserves requirements.