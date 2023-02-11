"Worst. Icebreaker. Ever.": This Person's Boss Attempted A "Team Building" Exercise That Went Very, Very Wrong

Associated Press

The organization that created a high school African American studies program rejected by Florida said Thursday it’s still waiting for specifics from the state about how the course violates state law. The College Board also disputed what it said were Florida’s claims it had deleted 19 topics from the proposed Advance Placement course at Florida’s behest, saying in a statement online that it already was streamlining topics to fit into an academic year. In a letter Tuesday to the College Board, Florida Department of Education said it was “grateful” to see that a Feb. 1 revision had deleted the 19 topics, including Intersectionality, Reparations and the Movement for Black Lives.