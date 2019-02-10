The Worst Mistake Square Investors Can Make Right Now

Square (NYSE: SQ) has taken investors on a wild ride over the past year or so, but don't sell just because the stock rebounded.

If you take a glance at Square's chart over the past year, you'll see that it looks like a roller-coaster track. Square's share price was about $45 a year ago, and thanks to accelerating growth in key areas of its business, the stock steadily climbed to $100 by late September.

Then, as fears of an economic slowdown gripped the stock market, Square was hit very hard, dropping to about $50 at its December low.

To be fair, the decline was fueled by a couple of business-specific factors, in addition to general market volatility. CFO Sarah Friar left the company, and anyone who has been following Square for a while knows that she was an absolute rock star in that role. And, many analysts took a negative view toward Square's first venture into consumer credit with its Installments product.

As you can see, the stock has rebounded a bit lately as recession/slowdown fears have eased. As of Feb. 8, the stock is trading right around $72, still up by 73% over the past year. However, don't be so quick to sell just because of this rally.

A great long-term business strategy

If you're thinking about cashing in on Square's recent rally, I strongly urge you to take a step back and consider the long-term prospects for the company. The vast majority of its revenue potential remains untapped.

Its core payment processing business still has tons of addressable opportunities, for starters. The current annualized gross payment volume of $90 billion through Square's hardware represents less than 2% of all U.S. card payments, and Square has done a great job of bringing larger businesses into its ecosystem through its newer hardware offerings. And this doesn't even take international opportunities into account, as the company operates in just a handful of countries around the globe.

The Square Capital business lending platform, the Square Installments consumer credit product, and other Square business lines are still in their relative infancy as well.

Furthermore, while Square's business customer base has grown tremendously, don't forget about the consumer-facing side of the business. The company's Cash App recently surpassed Venmo in terms of total downloads, and the platform has millions of active users. Keep in mind that this user base is largely unmonetized at this point, but it creates a ton of opportunities to cross-sell future Square offerings. And if former CFO Sarah Friar's vision for the company materializes, Square could ultimately offer savings and checking products, an investment platform, personal lending solutions, and more to this massive customer base.