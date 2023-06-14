This is the worst mortgage crisis since the 1980s – but the stakes are higher

Margaret Thatcher 1980s mortgages interest rates

Mortgage rates are nearing 6pc, with experts likening the pain for today’s borrowers to that felt during the 1980s crash.

Except this time around, homeowners are leveraged to the hilt – having borrowed more than double the amount their predecessors needed to secure a property four decades ago.

Forecasts for the Bank Rate now hover around 5.75pc and 6pc, following surprise wage growth data, which could prop up high inflation for longer than the Bank of England had anticipated.

As a result, lenders are pulling mortgage deals and scrambling to price in these new forecasts.

HSBC is set to withdraw swathes of its mortgages from the market for the second time in less than a week. Santander reintroduced rates on Wednesday with the cheapest two-year fix starting at 5.23pc.

Aneisha Beveridge, head of research at Hamptons, told The Telegraph if mortgage rates return to 6pc then the proportion of people’s income being spent on their mortgages will return to levels not seen since the late 1980s.

This would mean over half, or 56pc, of people’s incomes will go on their repayments – up from 49pc earlier this year, according to Hamptons.

In November 2007 this ratio peaked at 49pc, which means the proportional cost of mortgages is already at levels seen during the last financial crash.

In June 1989, the ratio reached 56pc, and peaked at 60pc in November of that year – when mortgages cost nearly two thirds of people’s income.

Ms Beveridge said: “Those with mortgages are more stretched than before. It’s not just about the Base Rate or mortgage rate, people are more overleveraged.”

This is because in the 1980s – defined by Margaret Thatcher’s premiership – people were borrowing two times their income, versus up to 4.5 times their income today.

House price growth has outpaced wage growth since the last financial crash, pushing up the amount people have needed to borrow to get on the housing ladder.

Inflation today has also outpaced levels seen during the past two financial crashes. In 1990, consumer price inflation including housing costs (CPIH) peaked at 9.2pc, according to estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). However last year, CPIH inflation hit a new high of 9.6pc.

The tax environment has toughened, too. During the past two financial crashes, borrowers could save around 1pc or 2pc through mortgage tax relief – a relief which has all but disappeared today.

‘There will be pain and suffering ahead’

Neal Hudson, a market analyst at research firm BuiltPlace, said a 6pc mortgage rate in the near future – because of what mortgage repayments are as a percentage of income today – actually feels like 13pc, matching what they were in the late 1980s.

He explained: “Borrowers are loaned much larger multiples of income now. In the 1980s, it was two times your income. Now borrowers are taking out 3.5 times their income or more.

“This means it doesn’t take as high a mortgage rate to shift repayments to an unaffordable level.”

Until the end of last year and since the last financial crisis, lenders have had to stress test borrowers at their standard variable rate plus 3pc. This means borrowers today have been stressed to around 6pc.

Mr Hudson said: “People have been stress tested, but it was a stress test based on only paying for essentials. Inflation is now much higher than expected. In reality, cutting back on everything is impossible.

“Stress testing has prevented excessive lending, but the housing market has still been allowed to become dependent on very low mortgage rates. As we exit this period, there is going to be pain and suffering for people.”

Those families whose scenarios have drastically changed – such as those in need of a budget to cover childcare costs as well as mortgage repayments – could find the new market particularly challenging, Mr Hudson said.

He added: “The big difference now is lenders need to do everything to support borrowers. The last thing they want to do is repossess homes.”

Rising stress tests make the market more impenetrable

Richard Donnell, research director at Zoopla, is concerned borrowers have already used up some of the buying power they once had for higher rates on other things.

He said: “They could have bought an expensive car, or gone on holiday more often. It’s evident there is some free cash flow which will need to be diverted now, but rising utility and food bills have offset that.

“Worryingly, banks are stressing people at 8pc now. At some point, we have to ask when this will end, as now we’re pricing even more first-time buyers out of the market.”

At the moment, a 10pc deposit represents 54pc of gross income. The peak seen in the 1980s was 59pc.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.