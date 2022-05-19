'Worst nightmare': School board member responds to fatal shooting after Riverdale High graduation at MTSU

Rutherford County School Board member Claire Maxwell asks to allow staff and teachers be allowed to opt out of the mask mandate during the Rutherford County School Board meeting, on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, where the mask mandate was readdressed after a month.

The Rutherford County Board of Education meeting began Thursday morning with a moment of silence for the families affected by a fatal shooting after the Riverdale High graduation on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University.

On Wednesday, one person was killed and another critically injured after a shooting occurred before 9 p.m., following the graduation ceremony outside the Murphy Center near the tennis courts on the MTSU campus.

Board member Claire Maxwell, a Riverdale graduate and former special education educational assistant at the school, said her heart is breaking over the incident, as she read a full statement in response to the tragedy.

She represents Zone 5, which includes the Riverdale community.

"What should've been the greatest night of their young lives, instead turned into everyone's worst nightmare," Maxwell said. "My thoughts and prayers go out to the young life lost and his family, and my prayers are also extended to the other young man critically injured."

The victim has not yet been identified. The suspect is still on the run, according to the authorities.

Rutherford County Schools spokesman James Evans said Riverdale High will be closed Thursday as a precaution. He said around 450 students were set to graduate at the Wednesday night ceremony, and "several hundred" family members were in attendance.

Maxwell also vowed to extent support to the Riverdale High community.

GRADUATION PHOTOS: Lots of tears and cheers for graduation: Meet Rutherford County Schools' Class of 2022

MIDDLE TENNESSEE WEATHER: Severe storms possible Thursday; cooler weather coming this weekend

"The Riverdale community is hurting today, and we, this board, promise to do all we can to help in any way," she said.

School board members on Thursday are interviewing three candidates vying to lead Rutherford County Schools The special-called meeting will last a half day.

Rutherford County Schools shared a message on social media with parents, students and community members Thursday morning.

Story continues

"We greatly appreciate the outpouring of support for Riverdale concerning the shooting that occurred after graduation last night," the tweet said. "We are working closely (with) law enforcement agencies which will release updates as the investigation continues."

A decision will be made on Thursday about Friday classes at Riverdale High, Evans said. Counselors will be available to students when classes return.

Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigation Division homicide detectives are working closely with MTSU Police, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol.

All agencies are continuing their search for a suspect.

Rachel Wegner contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Rutherford school board member responds to fatal MTSU shooting