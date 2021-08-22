'Worst nightmare': Trump hits Biden's 'botched exit in Afghanistan' in first rally since fall of Kabul

Former President Donald Trump called President Joe Biden's "botched exit in Afghanistan" the "worst nightmare" imaginable during his first public rally since the fall of Kabul to the Taliban.

While Trump and numerous members of the Republican Party have criticized Biden for the "botched" troop withdrawal, the former president said the aborted drawdown, which has led to a desperate scramble by many U.S. citizens and allies to flee Afghanistan, was "even worse than any of us could have imagined in our worst nightmare."

"Joe Biden was going on vacation as Afghanistan was going to hell," Trump said at a Saturday night rally at York Family Farms in Cullman, Alabama, apparently referencing Biden's trip to the presidential retreat of Camp David. "This is what you get when you have weakness in the White House. You can't have weakness in the White House. They have to respect your president."

"We only had strength," the former president said, recalling the April 2017 U.S. launch of 59 Tomahawk missiles at a Syria-government airfield following Syrian President Bashar Assad's chemical weapons attack on civilians.

Trump has railed against "Sleepy Joe" Biden for being an absentee president in the past, saying the "woke Left" is actually in control of his policy decisions.

"You think he's running the government? He's not running the government," Trump said at the rally.

The former president reiterated past criticism of "woke generals," such as Gen. Mark Milley, recalling the general's participation in the incident at St. John's Church where Trump posed with a Bible amid mass unrest over police-involved deaths that social justice groups alleged were racially motivated.

"Milley was walking with me. And the next day, the radical left media starts calling, 'You shouldn't have walked. You shouldn't walked,' instead of saying, 'I'm proud to walk with my president.' ... Instead of saying that, [Milley] wanted to apologize for walking with the president of the United States," Trump said.

A watchdog group concluded in June that Lafayette Park, which Trump traversed that day en route to the church, was not cleared for the photo-op, a finding that Trump has seized on as he criticized the Left's readiness to condemn him.

"Everything woke turns to s***," Trump said Saturday, later asking, "Do you think Gen. Patton was woke?"

"You know what woke means, it means you're a loser...everything woke turns to S**t."



The former president dinged Biden again for the U.S. exit strategy from Afghanistan, noting the $83 billion the country spent on weapons and supplies for the 20-year war, many of which wound up in the hands of the Taliban.

Trump then commented that he was recently with a group of people and "there was a five-year-old child" who said, "I'd leave the military and get everything out first," adding, "It's true. This is a five-year-old kid."

The rally on Saturday was also attended by several prominent members of the former president's entourage of support, including MyPillow founder Mike Lindell and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who introduced a fresh slate of impeachment resolutions against Biden on Friday over his handling of the Afghanistan troop withdrawal.

Biden has been roundly criticized for the chaos in Afghanistan, with the president's approval ratings sinking amid the fallout.

Despite the backlash, the president insisted no mistakes were made in crafting the U.S. exit plan, telling ABC's George Stephanopoulos on Wednesday, "The idea that somehow, there's a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don't know how that happens."

