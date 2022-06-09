‘Worst Over’ Call for China Tech Booms on Ant IPO Revival News

Ishika Mookerjee and Charlotte Yang
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A growing chorus of traders are saying that the bottom for China’s technology stocks may finally be here, bolstered by a report Thursday that China may allow Ant Group Co. to revive its initial public offering.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Chinese financial regulators have started early stage discussions on the listing, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

READ: Alibaba Shares Jump as China Considers Reviving Ant Group IPO

Here’s what market participants are saying:

Global CIO Office (Gary Dugan)

  • “We were only saying a few days ago that if Ant was rehabilitated it would mark a major positive. This, in a sense, was where the trouble started”

  • “This would be sufficient” to mark the bottom

  • “If true, it would be very good news and a major potential turning point for the China tech sector and broader Chinese markets”

  • It would suggest a major shift of government policy that is pro markets

Bloomberg Intelligence (Marvin Chen)

  • It is a sign that regulators are following through on their pledge to end the crackdown on tech platforms, which will continue to improve sentiment on the sector

  • “Potential revival of the Ant IPO may also help support financial markets in the region as fund-raising activity has dried up this year”

Kamet Capital Partners (Kerry Goh)

  • “We now firmly believe that the worst is past us for China tech in particular from a regulatory point of view, but the impact from the economic slowdown, we don’t know yet”

  • The high frequency of positive news this week seems very coordinated and gives the clear signal that the regulatory stresses of the sector are over

  • The next thing China stock traders would like to see is the property-sector overhang removed for the economy

UOB Kay Hian (Steven Leung)

  • The report could be “big good news” to market

  • It “may be considered as the official end of regulatory risk” as the crackdown started with the freezing of Ant’s IPO

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China's May new yuan loans seen rebounding on central bank support -Reuters poll

    China's new yuan loans likely rebounded sharply in May after a drop in April, a Reuters poll showed, as the central bank ratchets up policy support for the slowing economy. Chinese banks are estimated to have issued 1.3 trillion yuan ($194.71 billion) in net new yuan loans last month, doubling the 645.4 billion yuan in April, according to the median estimate in the survey of 27 economists. But the expected new loans would be lower than the 1.5 trillion yuan issued in the same month a year earlier.

  • China Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown Eases

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese financial regulators have started early stage discussions on a potential revival of Ant Group Co.’s initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter, one of the clearest signs yet that authorities are dialing back a crackdown on the tech industry that began with the scuttling of the world’s biggest listing almost two years ago.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet

  • Rainforest, Democracy Top the Agenda for Biden-Bolsonaro Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- President Jair Bolsonaro will seek US support to finance programs to protect Brazil’s Amazon rainforest during a meeting with his counterpart Joe Biden on Thursday, searching for a rare point of agreement between two leaders who seldom see eye to eye.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForMusk’s Twitter Bid Includes Fi

  • Greece plans to reduce state energy consumption by 30% by 2030

    Greece on Thursday urged state entities to reduce use of air conditioning, install window shields and shut computers after working hours, to help cut electricity consumption and set an example for the rest of the country. The country now plans to slash state energy consumption by 10% in the short term and by at least 30% by 2030 to save costs, government officials said during a joint press conference. "We all understand the importance of these simple energy-saving actions," said Alexandra Sdoukou, secretary general at the energy ministry.

  • Global Food Import Bill Set for Record, Taking Toll on Poorest

    (Bloomberg) -- The global food import bill is set to reach a fresh record in 2022, but surging prices mean buyers will barely be getting any more for the money. Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForMusk’s Twitter Bid Includes Financier Linked to Russian TycoonTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersFood imports are ex

  • Alibaba, Meituan paid the bulk of China's US$3 billion antitrust fines in 2021, report shows

    E-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding and on-demand service platform operator Meituan together contributed 92 per cent of the antitrust fines handed out in China last year, according to an annual report published this week by the State Anti-Monopoly Bureau. Authorities collected 23.6 billion yuan (US$3.53 billion) in antitrust fines in 2021, about 52 times the 450 million yuan received in 2020, according to the report. The hefty increase came mainly from two sources - the unprecedented 18.2 bil

  • World’s Biggest EV Battery Maker CATL Denies Rumor of Poor Earnings on Futures Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., the world’s biggest maker of batteries for electric cars, has hit back at market rumors of a large futures loss that may have dented its second-quarter earnings.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForMusk’s Twitter Bid Includes Financier Linked to Russian TycoonTarget's Oversup

  • ADB approves up to $4.3 billion loan for Philppine railway project

    The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Thursday it has approved a loan of up to $4.3 billion for a railway project in the Philippines, a much-needed boost for its ageing rail infrastructure. From more than 1,100 kilometers (683.5 miles) prior to World War II, the Philippines had only 77 km of operational railway as of 2016, well behind other urban centres across Asia, government data shows. The 55-kilometre South Commuter Railway project is ADB's largest infrastructure financing in the Asia and Pacific region to date, the bank's vice president Ahmed Saeed said in a statement.

  • A Trader’s Guide to Japanese Policy Makers’ Language on the Yen

    (Bloomberg) -- A renewed slide in the yen to its weakest level against the dollar in two decades has put Japanese officials on alert again over the currency’s moves and its potential to harm the economy. Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForMusk’s Twitter Bid Includes Financier Linked to Russian TycoonTarget's Oversupply Problem Sh

  • Nio Stock Up Ahead Of Earnings; Tesla Stock Pops With China Sales Expected To Improve In May

    Nio will report Q1 earnings early Thursday, while Tesla's China sales are also on tap. Nio and Tesla stock rose.

  • Google expands ads verification program to tackle financial scams

    Google is expanding a verification program for financial services ads that it launched in the UK last summer after seeing what it describes as a "pronounced decline" in reports of ads promoting financial scams. The verification layer sits atop Google's financial products and services policy -- looping in a local financial regulator which advertisers must demonstrate they are authorized by in order to have their financial services ads accepted by Google -- thereby adding a layer of security against the adtech giant accepting and running ads for crypto investment scams and the like.

  • See-saw pattern set to continue as U.S. stock futures lean higher

    Range-bound U.S. stocks may be set for a positive day, as U.S. stock index futures advanced in early action.

  • Alibaba's cloud services business launches two new data centres in Saudi Arabia to step up its overseas expansion

    Alibaba Group Holding's cloud computing unit will open two new data centres this week in Saudi Arabia, more than a year after the Chinese e-commerce giant committed to invest up to US$500 million over a five-year period in the largest country in Western Asia. Hangzhou-based Alibaba's joint venture in the country, Saudi Cloud Computing Co, announced the infrastructure expansion at a launch ceremony last Sunday in Riyadh, the country's capital, where the Chinese firm was represented by Alibaba Clo

  • Dow Futures Waver Ahead of ECB Rate Decision—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Ahead of U.S. inflation data on Friday, the European Central Bank will on Thursday meet over monetary policy.

  • Altria stock dives to lead the S&P 500 decliners after Morgan Stanley turns bearish

    Shares of Altria Group Inc. dove 7.1% in afternoon trading Wednesday, enough to pace the S&P 500's decliners, after Morgan Stanley analyst Pamela Kaufman turned bearish on the cigarette and heated tobacco seller, citing inflation pressures and long-term competitive risks. The stock, which was headed for the lowest close in 3 1/2 months, was also on track for the biggest one-day decline since it tumbled 8.5% on March 23, 2020. Kaufman cut the rating to underweight, after being at equal weight sin

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Urges Unity in Renewed Push for Arms

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged global leaders to revive the unity they showed during the pandemic and coordinate efforts to deter Vladimir Putin. Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForMusk’s Twitter Bid Includes Financier Linked to Russian TycoonTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All Retailers“Wea

  • Wood Sees Huge Inventories as Evidence Inflation Will Ebb

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood says the massive inventories now held by US companies suggest that inflation will die down. Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForMusk’s Twitter Bid Includes Financier Linked to Russian TycoonTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All Retailers“I’ve never seen inventory surges like this in my career and

  • Tesla's China output decline trending deeper than Musk forecast, data and internal memos show

    Production at Tesla Inc's Shanghai factory is on track to fall by over a third this quarter from the first three months of the year as China's zero-COVID lockdowns caused deeper disruptions to output than Elon Musk had predicted. The U.S. automaker is aiming to make more than 71,000 vehicles at its Shanghai plant in June, according to an internal production memo seen by Reuters. Together with the 44,301 units it produced in April and May, according to data from China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), that would add up to around 115,300 units in the second quarter.

  • Tesla Produces 33,544 Cars From Shanghai Plant in May, Tripling April’s Output

    Tesla produced 33,544 cars from its Shanghai plant in May vs. 10,757 the previous month, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association.

  • Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Loads Up on These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    For the retail investor, the only certainty of our current market environment is uncertainty. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has initiated Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. In a time like this, it’s good to find a guide, a market expert whose trading can stand as an example. Paul Tudor