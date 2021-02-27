The cost of two years in the MBA program at Harvard Business School can exceed $300,000

The Worst Parts Of The MBA…From MBAs

For many, an MBA can be a lifechanging experience that leads to a new career, greater pay, and an expansive network.

But all that glitters isn’t gold. Redditors on the r/MBA thread chimed in on the worst things about their MBA program – from unearned reputations to bad interview experiences. Here are a few things redditors had to say about their MBA experience.

UNDERGRADUATE VS. MBA REPUTATION

Some Redditors commented on the stark differences between the reputation of a university’s undergraduate program vs. its MBA program.

“My program (2019 grad) lives and dies by the reputation of undergrad business school and the university in general,” one Georgetown grad comments. “The amount of push back that the MBA program gets for the most minor initiative to better the program goes through multiple layers of administrators before eventually being shot down because of overall risk aversion. Because of this, a globally recognized university has an under-ranked MBA program. As students and alumni, we definitely punch above our weight, but the reputation of the program overall suffers, which cascades through admissions, recruiting, career placement, and the programs ability to raise money from successful alumni.”

Others commented on their poor interview experience at the school.

“Completely unprepared and unmotivated staff: that’s who I’m paying 150k to? The level really plummets after the T25; there might not be b-schools that are properly good + easy to get into,” one Redditor said about their interview experience with Georgetown.

Or well, Georgetown’s reputation/ranking could be misleading, as with the highest acceptance rate in the top 42 then maybe it’s not really a T30 (26-30).”

LACK OF SOCIOECONOMIC DIVERSITY

Other B-schools have a diversity problem. And while many have increased minority enrollment over recent years, some say it isn’t enough.

“To me, the biggest negative with all of these top programs is the lack of socioeconomic diversity,” one Redditor comments. “There’s a diversity of ethnicity/nationality, but it’s a bit hollow when such a large proportion of the class comes from wealth.”

“You need to spend thousands of dollars just to apply to a business school. It’s ridiculous. And then you need to look at stuff like grades and ECs,” another Redditor comments. “People from lower socioeconomic backgrounds will obviously be on the backfoot with regards to these things. And then you’ve got rich people hiring consultants for thousands of dollars to perfect their apps. And these consultants are former adcoms from these very schools! I mean that’s just cheating. I’m not blaming consultants for existing (if I had that expertise and background and got paid that much, I’d do it too), or rich people for hiring them (I’d hire them too if I had the money), it’s just so maddeningly unfair to someone outside this circle of privilege it makes you want to rip your hair out.”

What are your peers saying about your target schools and their biggest disappointments with business school? Check out the full r/MBA thread here.

Sources: Reddit, P&Q

MBA application timeline

Timeline For Applying to Business School

If you’re going to apply for B-school, it’s best to start early.

Ilana Kowarski, a reporter at US News, recently spoke to experts on what an ideal timeline for applying looks like.

ONE TO TWO YEARS BEFORE APPLYING

You’ll want to take some time before applying to think about whether or not an MBA is right for you. Experts recommend thinking about your personal story and what qualities you could bring to a B-school.

“Everyone has a unique and powerful story,” Megan Stiphany, a former senior associate director of admissions at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business, tells US News. “It’s incredibly important to focus on conveying an authentic version of yourself as opposed to trying to deliver what you think the committee wants to hear.”

SIX TO NINE MONTHS BEFORE FALL

At this point, experts recommend researching schools and beginning to prep for the GRE or GMAT plus request recommendation letters.

When it comes to researching schools, prioritize fit.

“It’s about envisioning the professional you want to become and defining the qualities you care about most in a business school,” Caroline Diarte Edwards of Fortuna Admissions, writes. “Your discerning approach and careful research ensure you’re spending your time and effort on schools that will be the best fit for you. Ultimately, the better you get to know the MBA programs of your choice, the greater your chances of acceptance.”

THREE MONTHS BEFORE ROUND ONE

Prior to round one deadlines, you should expect to take the GRE or GMAT. Additionally, you’ll want to put together drafts of your essay.

“Prospective MBA students should plan on completing multiple drafts of any MBA essay they write, continually tweaking it,” Kowarski writes.

Check out the full timeline for applying to B-school here.

Sources: US News, P&Q

3 Tips For Getting Into Business School

It takes more than just strong grades and exams to get into B-school.

Stacy Blackman, who leads Stacy Blackman Consulting, recently had her team of experts highlight a few tips on what it takes to get into B-school – beyond just grades and exams.

KNOW YOUR PROGRAMS

Admissions officers like applicants who have done their research on a program.

“Demonstrating a deep knowledge of the MBA programs is extremely important,” Blackman writes. “When relaying why X MBA program is perfect for you, get specific about the classes, professors, and clubs that interest you.”

BE AUTHENTIC

An authentic essay can be just as, if not more, powerful as strong grades and exam scores.

When it comes to essays, experts recommend, be true to yourself.

“Your essays should paint a clear picture of who you are, what motivates you, and what you are passionate about,” Scott Edinburgh, Founder Of Personal MBA Coach, writes for P&Q. “Do not feel compelled to show how you fit the mold that seemingly makes up the “ideal” candidate. If you have no desire to run a non-profit, that is ok. If you are not motivated by improving the environment, do not pretend you are. Readers will see right through this and you could end up doing more harm than good.”

“Your job is to know yourself and seek out schools where you can see yourself thriving,” Meg, of Stacy Blackman Consulting, writes. “As much as this process can feel one-sided, the reality is that you should be vetting them as much as they’re vetting you.”

CHOOSE RECOMMENDERS WISELY

Your recommenders will help admissions officers understand who you are from another perspective.

Thus, it’s critical to select recommenders who actually know you rather than focusing on a recommender’s title.

“Make sure they know what you believe your weaknesses are,” Blackman writes. “Also, be direct about asking them to highlight examples of your leadership, promotability, and collaborative nature in the workplace.”

Sources: Stacy Blackman Consulting, P&Q

