Worst Places To Spend Your Golden Years and Where To Retire Instead

Joel Anderson
·15 min read
YinYang / Getty Images
YinYang / Getty Images

Once you reach retirement, your bills start to take on a new meaning. Every dollar of your nest egg is one you can’t spend on traveling the world, buying a boat or even leaving your dang job a few years early. For those of you with plans to relocate in retirement, your biggest concern might be finding a place that’s both affordable and desirable.

That’s why GOBankingRates identified one location in every state that will eat away your savings fast, and one burg that can provide you a welcome respite from unbearable bills.

The study took every city in the United States with a population of at least 25,000 residents, of whom at least 16% are over the age of 65. Those cities were then scored based on their cost of living, their livability score per AreaVibes and how much of the population are senior citizens.

Related: Avoid These 30 States in Retirement If You Want To Keep Your Money

Home values sourced from Zillow’s Home Value Index — an index that uses adjustments for seasonality to give a broader sense of area home values — were also accounted for in the final ranking. Lower values scored higher to reflect the needs of retirees in the housing market.

After combining all of these scores, the study highlighted which city scored the worst in each state — save for Vermont and Alaska, which didn’t have enough cities that fit the criteria — and which had the best combination of livability and low costs.

See which community in your state you should avoid when you’re getting ready to hang it up, and which one might help you live a richer and more fulfilling retirement.

Last updated: Jan. 15, 2021

Decatur, AL/USA, 6/9/2019, Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Classic.
Decatur, AL/USA, 6/9/2019, Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Classic.

Alabama

Worst place to retire: Athens

  • Percentage of population over 65: 18

  • Average home value: $172,435

  • Annual expenditures: $42,547

  • Livability score: 66

Where to retire instead: Decatur

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.8

  • Average home value: $126,373

  • Annual expenditures: $39,048

  • Livability score: 74

See: 29 Brilliant Retirement Ideas for Any Age

Colorful townhouses on Broadway boulevard in downtown Tucson Arizona USA.
Colorful townhouses on Broadway boulevard in downtown Tucson Arizona USA.

Arizona

Worst place to retire: Catalina Foothills

  • Percentage of population over 65: 30.6

  • Average home value: $543,127

  • Annual expenditures: $66,281

  • Livability score: 78

Where to retire instead: Sun City

  • Percentage of population over 65: 75.9

  • Average home value: $212,675

  • Annual expenditures: $48,126

  • Livability score: 75

Find Out: Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire In Your State

Hot Springs, Arkansas, USA town skyline in the mountains.
Hot Springs, Arkansas, USA town skyline in the mountains.

Arkansas

Worst place to retire: Texarkana

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.2

  • Average home value: $103,985

  • Annual expenditures: $37,730

  • Livability score: 57

Where to retire instead: Bella Vista

  • Percentage of population over 65: 32.1

  • Average home value: $192,240

  • Annual expenditures: $45,996

  • Livability score: 80

Yachts berth in the Petaluma River turning basin under an autumn sunset.
Yachts berth in the Petaluma River turning basin under an autumn sunset.

California

Worst place to retire: Beverly Hills

  • Percentage of population over 65: 21.6

  • Average home value: $5,322,834

  • Annual expenditures: $276,989

  • Livability score: 77

Where to retire instead: Roseville

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.7

  • Average home value: $501,188

  • Annual expenditures: $67,903

  • Livability score: 77

Read: 35 Retirement Planning Mistakes That Waste Your Money

Garden of the Gods, Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA.
Garden of the Gods, Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA.

Colorado

Worst place to retire: Littleton

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.2

  • Average home value: $509,525

  • Annual expenditures: $66,078

  • Livability score: 76

Where to retire instead: Loveland

  • Percentage of population over 65: 18.9

  • Average home value: $385,067

  • Annual expenditures: $58,015

  • Livability score: 77

Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch in Hartford, Connecticut, USA commemorating the Civil War.
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch in Hartford, Connecticut, USA commemorating the Civil War.

Connecticut

Worst place to retire: Westport

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.3

  • Average home value: $1,093,064

  • Annual expenditures: $116,840

  • Livability score: 84

Where to retire instead: Newington

  • Percentage of population over 65: 21.3

  • Average home value: $239,827

  • Annual expenditures: $52,284

  • Livability score: 83

A nautical scene of a canal in a small town with roses in the foreground.
A nautical scene of a canal in a small town with roses in the foreground.

Delaware

Worst place to retire: Milford

  • Percentage of population over 65: 20

  • Average home value: $234,341

  • Annual expenditures: $47,061

  • Livability score: 57

Where to retire instead: Hockessin

  • Percentage of population over 65: 23.6

  • Average home value: $437,261

  • Annual expenditures: $66,433

  • Livability score: 76

Lakefront Kissimmee Drone Aerial View.
Lakefront Kissimmee Drone Aerial View.

Florida

Worst place to retire: Miami Beach

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.6

  • Average home value: $1,404,117

  • Annual expenditures: $63,897

  • Livability score: 69

Where to retire instead: The Villages

  • Percentage of population over 65: 79.7

  • Average home value: $297,253

  • Annual expenditures: $52,436

  • Livability score: 79

Forsyth Park in Savannah Georgia
Forsyth Park in Savannah Georgia

Georgia

Worst place to retire: Snellville

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.7

  • Average home value: $222,165

  • Annual expenditures: $49,546

  • Livability score: 69

Where to retire instead: Peachtree City

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.2

  • Average home value: $359,500

  • Annual expenditures: $59,536

  • Livability score: 88

An Oahu beach house.
An Oahu beach house.

Hawaii

Worst place to retire: Waipahu

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.6

  • Average home value: $706,318

  • Annual expenditures: $92,296

  • Livability score: 63

Where to retire instead: Urban Honolulu

  • Percentage of population over 65: 19.7

  • Average home value: $977,511

  • Annual expenditures: $89,507

  • Livability score: 69

Black and tan horse on an Idaho farm with a wooden barn.
Black and tan horse on an Idaho farm with a wooden barn.

Idaho

Worst place to retire: Coeur d’Alene

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.9

  • Average home value: $367,942

  • Annual expenditures: $53,856

  • Livability score: 77

Where to retire instead: Lewiston

  • Percentage of population over 65: 19.7

  • Average home value: $259,887

  • Annual expenditures: $48,227

  • Livability score: 79

Chicago Illinois at sunset with Cloud Gate bean art work
Chicago Illinois at sunset with Cloud Gate bean art work

Illinois

Worst place to retire: Wilmette

  • Percentage of population over 65: 18.8

  • Average home value: $727,556

  • Annual expenditures: $80,683

  • Livability score: 83

Where to retire instead: Huntley

  • Percentage of population over 65: 31

  • Average home value: $271,615

  • Annual expenditures: $56,747

  • Livability score: 81

&quot;The Coxhall Gardens are a public access space owned by Hamilton County, INdiana Department of Parks and Recreation.
"The Coxhall Gardens are a public access space owned by Hamilton County, INdiana Department of Parks and Recreation.

Indiana

Worst place to retire: Valparaiso

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.2

  • Average home value: $243,052

  • Annual expenditures: $50,509

  • Livability score: 86

Where to retire instead: Kokomo

  • Percentage of population over 65: 18.6

  • Average home value: $106,664

  • Annual expenditures: $37,425

  • Livability score: 72

Check Out: The Best Places To Retire in America Are All College Towns

Winterset, United States - September 24, 2019.
Winterset, United States - September 24, 2019.

Iowa

Worst place to retire: Bettendorf

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.3

  • Average home value: $231,899

  • Annual expenditures: $47,010

  • Livability score: 86

Where to retire instead: Burlington

  • Percentage of population over 65: 19.8

  • Average home value: $91,419

  • Annual expenditures: $36,614

  • Livability score: 74

Historical America; Historical travel destination; Patriotic location.
Historical America; Historical travel destination; Patriotic location.

Kansas

Worst place to retire: Topeka

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.8

  • Average home value: $126,849

  • Annual expenditures: $40,062

  • Livability score: 60

Where to retire instead: Hutchinson

  • Percentage of population over 65: 18.2

  • Average home value: $100,009

  • Annual expenditures: $37,324

  • Livability score: 69

Scenic nighttime image of an old farm barn and a country road in moonlight.
Scenic nighttime image of an old farm barn and a country road in moonlight.

Kentucky

Worst place to retire: Florence

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.3

  • Average home value: $204,031

  • Annual expenditures: $45,692

  • Livability score: 70

Where to retire instead: Henderson

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.9

  • Average home value: $122,500

  • Annual expenditures: $41,381

  • Livability score: 86

The St.
The St.

Louisiana

Worst place to retire: Marrero

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.5

  • Average home value: $158,922

  • Annual expenditures: $45,032

  • Livability score: 66

Where to retire instead: Metairie

  • Percentage of population over 65: 18.9

  • Average home value: $274,068

  • Annual expenditures: $51,422

  • Livability score: 84

Portland is the largest city in the state of Maine located on a penninsula extended into the scenic Casco Bay.
Portland is the largest city in the state of Maine located on a penninsula extended into the scenic Casco Bay.

Maine

Worst place to retire: South Portland

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.3

  • Average home value: $330,699

  • Annual expenditures: $54,059

  • Livability score: 75

Where to retire instead: Lewiston

  • Percentage of population over 65: 18.2

  • Average home value: $164,571

  • Annual expenditures: $43,207

  • Livability score: 71

Baltimore Maryland MD Inner Harbor Skyline Aerial.
Baltimore Maryland MD Inner Harbor Skyline Aerial.

Maryland

Worst place to retire: Lochearn

  • Percentage of population over 65: 19

  • Average home value: $216,495

  • Annual expenditures: $51,980

  • Livability score: 62

Where to retire instead: Pikesville

  • Percentage of population over 65: 25

  • Average home value: $383,726

  • Annual expenditures: $58,826

  • Livability score: 73

Boston, USA - April 28, 2015: Fountain at Boston Common public park and people in Boston, MA, United States.
Boston, USA - April 28, 2015: Fountain at Boston Common public park and people in Boston, MA, United States.

Massachusetts

Worst place to retire: Belmont

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.7

  • Average home value: $1,217,636

  • Annual expenditures: $105,329

  • Livability score: 89

Where to retire instead: Peabody

  • Percentage of population over 65: 21.7

  • Average home value: $485,563

  • Annual expenditures: $65,723

  • Livability score: 76

View of fishtown in Leland, Michigan at sunset.
View of fishtown in Leland, Michigan at sunset.

Michigan

Worst place to retire: Rochester Hills

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.7

  • Average home value: $355,307

  • Annual expenditures: $59,079

  • Livability score: 88

Where to retire instead: Livonia

  • Percentage of population over 65: 19.5

  • Average home value: $226,386

  • Annual expenditures: $50,306

  • Livability score: 90

Homes in an quiet urban neighborhood in St.
Homes in an quiet urban neighborhood in St.

Minnesota

Worst place to retire: Maplewood

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.2

  • Average home value: $273,074

  • Annual expenditures: $51,777

  • Livability score: 76

Where to retire instead: Bloomington

  • Percentage of population over 65: 19.2

  • Average home value: $309,338

  • Annual expenditures: $53,197

  • Livability score: 84

Biloxi, Mississippi, USA at Biloxi Lighthouse.
Biloxi, Mississippi, USA at Biloxi Lighthouse.

Mississippi

Worst place to retire: Laurel

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.1

  • Average home value: $97,318

  • Annual expenditures: $39,048

  • Livability score: 63

Where to retire instead: Brandon

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.1

  • Average home value: $200,026

  • Annual expenditures: $47,010

  • Livability score: 81

Image of the St.
Image of the St.

Missouri

Worst place to retire: Cape Girardeau

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.3

  • Average home value: $139,577

  • Annual expenditures: $41,837

  • Livability score: 69

Where to retire instead: Independence

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.9

  • Average home value: $132,962

  • Annual expenditures: $42,598

  • Livability score: 75

Montana - Western USA, Summer, Mountain, Famous Place, Grinnell Lake.
Montana - Western USA, Summer, Mountain, Famous Place, Grinnell Lake.

Montana

Worst place to retire: Helena

  • Percentage of population over 65: 19

  • Average home value: $292,272

  • Annual expenditures: $48,024

  • Livability score: 58

Where to retire instead: Great Falls

  • Percentage of population over 65: 18.1

  • Average home value: $200,165

  • Annual expenditures: $45,793

  • Livability score: 69

Aerial landscape of Nebraska Sandhills with the Middle Loupe River at Nebraska National Forest near Halsey.
Aerial landscape of Nebraska Sandhills with the Middle Loupe River at Nebraska National Forest near Halsey.

Nebraska

Worst place to retire: Columbus

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.5

  • Average home value: $165,220

  • Annual expenditures: $42,243

  • Livability score: 90

Where to retire instead: Hastings

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17

  • Average home value: $130,052

  • Annual expenditures: $40,265

  • Livability score: 91

Las Vegas Nevada aerial
Las Vegas Nevada aerial

Nevada

Worst place to retire: Carson City

  • Percentage of population over 65: 19.6

  • Average home value: $350,985

  • Annual expenditures: $55,682

  • Livability score: 70

Where to retire instead: Pahrump

  • Percentage of population over 65: 32

  • Average home value: $259,199

  • Annual expenditures: $46,148

  • Livability score: 65

Also See: 20 Best Suburbs for Retirees

Portsmouth is a city in Rockingham County, New Hampshire.
Portsmouth is a city in Rockingham County, New Hampshire.

New Hampshire

Worst place to retire: Portsmouth

  • Percentage of population over 65: 18.1

  • Average home value: $525,657

  • Annual expenditures: $64,709

  • Livability score: 87

Where to retire instead: Keene

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.4

  • Average home value: $193,104

  • Annual expenditures: $44,576

  • Livability score: 78

Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA - May 7, 2014: The Showboat Casino along the historic boardwalk closed On August 31, 2014 after 27 years in Atlantic City.
Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA - May 7, 2014: The Showboat Casino along the historic boardwalk closed On August 31, 2014 after 27 years in Atlantic City.

New Jersey

Worst place to retire: Princeton

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.3

  • Average home value: $831,621

  • Annual expenditures: $98,686

  • Livability score: 85

Where to retire instead: Toms River

  • Percentage of population over 65: 18.9

  • Average home value: $247,342

  • Annual expenditures: $53,653

  • Livability score: 73

Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown skyline at dusk.
Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

New Mexico

Worst place to retire: South Valley

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.1

  • Average home value: $165,010

  • Annual expenditures: $43,409

  • Livability score: 56

Where to retire instead: Alamogordo

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.4

  • Average home value: $135,883

  • Annual expenditures: $38,288

  • Livability score: 72

Landscape with Trees in Autumn Colors (Foliage), Hudson River, Houses and Blue Sky, Nyack, Rockland County, Hudson Valley, New York.
Landscape with Trees in Autumn Colors (Foliage), Hudson River, Houses and Blue Sky, Nyack, Rockland County, Hudson Valley, New York.

New York

Worst place to retire: White Plains

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.8

  • Average home value: $653,434

  • Annual expenditures: $86,160

  • Livability score: 64

Where to retire instead: West Seneca

  • Percentage of population over 65: 20.5

  • Average home value: $181,341

  • Annual expenditures: $44,525

  • Livability score: 87

Winston-Salem North Carolina Bailey Park
Winston-Salem North Carolina Bailey Park

North Carolina

Worst place to retire: Salisbury

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.5

  • Average home value: $163,712

  • Annual expenditures: $43,156

  • Livability score: 58

Where to retire instead: New Bern

  • Percentage of population over 65: 19.8

  • Average home value: $166,314

  • Annual expenditures: $41,533

  • Livability score: 67

This Bridge runs over the valley in Valley City North Dakota.
This Bridge runs over the valley in Valley City North Dakota.

North Dakota

Worst place to retire: Jamestown

  • Percentage of population over 65: 18.4

  • Average home value: $167,534

  • Annual expenditures: $41,432

  • Livability score: 79

Where to retire instead: Bismarck

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.7

  • Average home value: $295,672

  • Annual expenditures: $49,241

  • Livability score: 80

Beautiful farmland in the Ohio countryside.
Beautiful farmland in the Ohio countryside.

Ohio

Worst place to retire: Garfield Heights

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.9

  • Average home value: $77,598

  • Annual expenditures: $37,273

  • Livability score: 61

Where to retire instead: Mentor

  • Percentage of population over 65: 21.7

  • Average home value: $206,382

  • Annual expenditures: $45,134

  • Livability score: 92

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA cityscape in Bricktown at dusk.
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA cityscape in Bricktown at dusk.

Oklahoma

Worst place to retire: Ponca City

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.8

  • Average home value: $71,292

  • Annual expenditures: $38,693

  • Livability score: 66

Where to retire instead: Bartlesville

  • Percentage of population over 65: 18.8

  • Average home value: $110,044

  • Annual expenditures: $40,570

  • Livability score: 80

It is a beautiful scene with the sunset, but the large beach houses are located on a low land that could be in jeopardy if there is a tsunami wave.
It is a beautiful scene with the sunset, but the large beach houses are located on a low land that could be in jeopardy if there is a tsunami wave.

Oregon

Worst place to retire: McMinnville

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.7

  • Average home value: $347,544

  • Annual expenditures: $56,747

  • Livability score: 70

Where to retire instead: Grants Pass

  • Percentage of population over 65: 19.3

  • Average home value: $312,808

  • Annual expenditures: $49,698

  • Livability score: 69

Don’t Miss: 20 Amazing Ways To Live Life to the Fullest When You Retire

Pedestrians relax on John F.
Pedestrians relax on John F.

Pennsylvania

Worst place to retire: Monroeville

  • Percentage of population over 65: 22.4

  • Average home value: $159,636

  • Annual expenditures: $45,286

  • Livability score: 78

Where to retire instead: Bethel Park

  • Percentage of population over 65: 23

  • Average home value: $227,596

  • Annual expenditures: $49,546

  • Livability score: 93

Pawtuxet Village is a section of the New England cities of Warwick and Cranston, Rhode Island.
Pawtuxet Village is a section of the New England cities of Warwick and Cranston, Rhode Island.

Rhode Island

Worst place to retire: Newport

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.3

  • Average home value: $584,677

  • Annual expenditures: $68,106

  • Livability score: 68

Where to retire instead: Warwick

  • Percentage of population over 65: 19.8

  • Average home value: $254,390

  • Annual expenditures: $51,473

  • Livability score: 72

Downtown Charleston, South Carolina in the early evening.
Downtown Charleston, South Carolina in the early evening.

South Carolina

Worst place to retire: Myrtle Beach

  • Percentage of population over 65: 20.1

  • Average home value: $264,890

  • Annual expenditures: $43,004

  • Livability score: 60

Where to retire instead: Aiken

  • Percentage of population over 65: 25.9

  • Average home value: $179,207

  • Annual expenditures: $43,460

  • Livability score: 74

Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - May 3, 2019: Daytime view of Main Street Square in the Heart of Downtown Rapid City.
Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - May 3, 2019: Daytime view of Main Street Square in the Heart of Downtown Rapid City.

South Dakota

Worst place to retire: Rapid City

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.6

  • Average home value: $213,746

  • Annual expenditures: $47,111

  • Livability score: 69

Where to retire instead: Watertown

  • Percentage of population over 65: 116.8

  • Average home value: $206,744

  • Annual expenditures: $41,533

  • Livability score: 82

NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 20, 2017: Built in 1897 for Tennessee&#39;s Centennial Exposition, this full-scale replica of the ancient Parthenon in Athens is the centerpiece of the city&#39;s Centennial Park.
NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 20, 2017: Built in 1897 for Tennessee's Centennial Exposition, this full-scale replica of the ancient Parthenon in Athens is the centerpiece of the city's Centennial Park.

Tennessee

Worst place to retire: Morristown

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.7

  • Average home value: $136,677

  • Annual expenditures: $41,432

  • Livability score: 65

Where to retire instead: Kingsport

  • Percentage of population over 65: 22.9

  • Average home value: $143,468

  • Annual expenditures: $41,482

  • Livability score: 72

springtime urban skyline; clean city skyline; refreshing urban scene; springtime in Texas.
springtime urban skyline; clean city skyline; refreshing urban scene; springtime in Texas.

Texas

Worst place to retire: Colleyville

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.2

  • Average home value: $585,773

  • Annual expenditures: $72,772

  • Livability score: 91

Where to retire instead: Georgetown

  • Percentage of population over 65: 29.4

  • Average home value: $325,549

  • Annual expenditures: $54,921

  • Livability score: 86

Park City, Utah, USA town skyline over Main Street at twilight.
Park City, Utah, USA town skyline over Main Street at twilight.

Utah

Worst place to retire: Murray

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.2

  • Average home value: $393,884

  • Annual expenditures: $57,254

  • Livability score: 69

Where to retire instead: St. George

  • Percentage of population over 65: 22.1

  • Average home value: $344,886

  • Annual expenditures: $52,538

  • Livability score: 74

Look: 29 Brilliant Retirement Ideas for Any Age

Boardwalk and gazebo at Meadowlark Regional Park in Vienna, Virginia when cherry trees are in spring bloom.
Boardwalk and gazebo at Meadowlark Regional Park in Vienna, Virginia when cherry trees are in spring bloom.

Virginia

Worst place to retire: Petersburg

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.4

  • Average home value: $132,117

  • Annual expenditures: $40,671

  • Livability score: 61

Where to retire instead: Danville

  • Percentage of population over 65: 20.1

  • Average home value: $86,179

  • Annual expenditures: $36,259

  • Livability score: 85

&quot;Spokane, United States - July 21, 2012: People mill around outside the 1909 Looff Carousel, which is seen along the Spokane River with the downtown district of Spokane in the distance.
"Spokane, United States - July 21, 2012: People mill around outside the 1909 Looff Carousel, which is seen along the Spokane River with the downtown district of Spokane in the distance.

Washington

Worst place to retire: Walla Walla

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.5

  • Average home value: $283,169

  • Annual expenditures: $47,314

  • Livability score: 59

Where to retire instead: Longview

  • Percentage of population over 65: 21.2

  • Average home value: $281,551

  • Annual expenditures: $48,886

  • Livability score: 81

Harper&#39;s Ferry, West Virginia, USA - October 7, 2018 - View of High Street and Lower Town.
Harper's Ferry, West Virginia, USA - October 7, 2018 - View of High Street and Lower Town.

West Virginia

Worst place to retire: Charleston

  • Percentage of population over 65: 18

  • Average home value: $118,897

  • Annual expenditures: $39,809

  • Livability score: 63

Where to retire instead: Wheeling

  • Percentage of population over 65: 22.1

  • Average home value: $101,500

  • Annual expenditures: $38,490

  • Livability score: 72

Downtown skyline with Buildings in Milwaukee at twilight, in Wisconsin USA.
Downtown skyline with Buildings in Milwaukee at twilight, in Wisconsin USA.

Wisconsin

Worst place to retire: Franklin

  • Percentage of population over 65: 17.2

  • Average home value: $300,955

  • Annual expenditures: $53,704

  • Livability score: 85

Where to retire instead: New Berlin

  • Percentage of population over 65: 21.2

  • Average home value: $310,727

  • Annual expenditures: $54,921

  • Livability score: 88

summer scenery at Jackson hole (a very small village).
summer scenery at Jackson hole (a very small village).

Wyoming

Worst place to retire: Riverton

  • Percentage of population over 65: 16.1

  • Average home value: $193,893

  • Annual expenditures: $47,162

  • Livability score: 66

Where to retire instead: Sheridan

  • Percentage of population over 65: 18.5

  • Average home value: $282,503

  • Annual expenditures: $49,393

  • Livability score: 82

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: In order to find the worst places to spend your golden years and where to retire instead, GOBankingRates first found every city in each state that had both a population over 25,000 and a population of people 65 years and older over 16% (the national average) of the total population as sourced from the 2018 American Community Survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. Once these cities were identified for each state, GOBankingRates scored them across the following factors: (1) population over 65 as sourced from the 2018 American Community Survey; (2) percent of total population 65 years and older as sourced from the 2018 American Community Survey; (3) the 2020 average single-family residence Zillow Home Value Index as sourced from Zillow’s housing data through May 2020; (4) annual expenditures for a person 65 and older using the Bureau of Labor Statistic’s consumer expenditure survey for July 2018 through June 2019, which was then factored out for each city using a cost of living index sourced from Sperling’s Best Places; and (5) a livability score out of 100 as sourced from AreaVibes. All factors were then scored and combined with the lowest score being best. Once all scores were tabulated the qualifying city with the highest overall score was deemed that state’s “worst place to spend your golden years” and the city with the lowest score was deemed “where to retire to instead.” For some smaller states, the population requirement was lowered, however, both Alaska and Vermont did not have enough cities to be included in the final list. All data was collected and is up to date as of July 2, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Worst Places To Spend Your Golden Years and Where To Retire Instead

Recommended Stories

  • Upset-Filled Grammy Pre-Telecast Gives Megan Thee Stallion, Fiona Apple, Billie Eilish, John Prine Early Wins

    A Grammy pre-telecast “premiere ceremony” had most of the day’s awards being given out hours before the kickoff to the prime-time telecast, but left plenty of suspense about what would happen on the air, as all of the front-runners lost at least one award in the early going, and upsets ruled the afternoon. Double winners […]

  • One Surprising Factor Driving Up the Cost of Brand-New Homes

    According to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), prices on new homes have skyrocketed because of a dramatic increase in the cost of one particular commodity: Lumber. Although there are some exceptions, most homes across the U.S. are built out of softwood. In other words, a good percentage of your home is made of softwood.

  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Have Reportedly Called Off Their Engagement

    Update: In a joint statement obtained by People on March 13, the pair shut down breakup rumors, stating, "We are working through some things." Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly split up after four years together.

  • ‘Lie for profit alert’: Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed by fellow Republican over ‘gun registry’ claims

    Adam Kinzinger says her ‘outrage and lie-for-money-train drives full steam ahead’

  • The atmosphere is grim at Trump's deserted Washington DC hotel as the MAGA crowd skips town, says report

    The Trump International Hotel is bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic while also suffering the fallout of its namesake's election defeat.

  • ITV forced to edit Oprah Winfrey's interview with Harry and Meghan after including 'misleading' headlines

    ITV has been forced to edit part of Oprah Winfrey's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after it was revealed that it included misleading and distorted headlines which portrayed British press coverage of the couple as racist. Headlines that were flashed on the screen during the controversial interview with the US chat show host were manipulated to back up the couple's assertion that they were the victims of bigoted coverage. Associated Newspapers, the publisher of The Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail and MailOnline, complained to Viacom CBS – the US TV giant which aired last week's two-hour programme – about “the deliberate distortion and doctoring of newspaper headlines”. It also demanded that ITV remove the “misleading and inaccurate headlines” from the programme, which remains available on its ITV Hub catch-up service, according to MailOnline. The interview was watched by 11.1 million viewers in the UK and 17.1 million in the US. In a complaint to CBS, Liz Hartley, editorial legal director at Associated Newspapers, said: “Many of the headlines have been either taken out of context or deliberately edited and displayed as supporting evidence for the programme's claim that the Duchess of Sussex was subjected to racist coverage by the British press.” She added: "This editing was not made apparent to viewers and, as a result, this section of the programme is both seriously inaccurate and misleading". The programme showed a headline from The Daily Telegraph that read: 'The real problem with Meghan Markle: she just doesn't speak our language.' However, the second line of the headline, which was not shown, made clear the article was not mocking the Duchess’s ethnicity, but her habit of using “hippie corporate management speak”. Another example, from January 2018, involved a story in The Mail on Sunday which revealed how the girlfriend of the then Ukip leader Henry Bolton had made racist remarks about Meghan. Producers chose not to show the newspaper's headline about the 'Vile Racist Attack' but instead used a small part of a MailOnline headline which quoted one of the woman's vile messages – but omitted the rest of the headline. An ITV spokesman said it would remove three manipulated Daily Mail, MailOnline and Mail on Sunday headlines, plus a headline wrongly attributed to the Guardian. However, the out-of-context Daily Telegraph headline will remain. Conservative MP Giles Watling, a member of the Commons Media Select Committee, said: “Any future broadcasts of this interview should come with a health warning for viewers. “People need to know that what they are watching is not necessarily the truth and, in the use of newspaper headlines, a complete distortion of the facts.” Ms Winfrey's company, Harpo Productions, said: “We stand by the broadcast in its entirety”. CBS did not respond to MailOnline’s request for comment.

  • IRS "Get my payment" tool allows you to see when stimulus check will arrive

    The IRS has updated its "Get My Payment" tool to let people track when they will receive the $1,400 direct payments from the government's $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, according to USA Today.Driving the news: Some people have received the money via a direct deposit, and some banks have already started processing the checks, Fox Business reports. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Individuals making less than $75,000 and married couples jointly making less than $150,000, should expect to receive $1,400 and $2,800, respectively, by the official payment date of March 17.How it works: The "Get My Payment" tool asks users to input their full Social Security number or tax ID number, date of birth, street address and ZIP code. The site then displays the date by which the users should expect their next payment. Users might receive a "Payment Status Not Available" message. The IRS warned, "If you get this message, either we have not yet processed your payment, or you are not eligible for a payment."Users who receive a "Need More Information" message should check their current information, as their payment was returned to the IRS because the post office was unable to deliver it. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Michael Cohen tweeted that his multiple meetings with the Manhattan district attorney prosecutors 'aren't good news' for Trump

    In a tweet Cohen quoted a legal expert saying recent interviews between Cohen and Manhattan DA prosecutors spelt trouble for Trump.

  • Americans can now start tracking the status of their $1,400 stimulus checks

    The IRS announced people can check the state of their direct payments using the "Get my Payment" portal.

  • Cuomo aide, who is accused of helping cover up nursing-home death tolls, was once a professor of ethics in government

    Linda Lacewell taught a New York University law school class called "Ethics in Government: Investigation and Enforcement."

  • Commentary: What Woody Allen's defenders are really upset about

    Even before 'Allen v. Farrow' premiered, Allen supporters came out against it. Their reaction says less about HBO's series than a changing culture.

  • Jordan Spieth and his caddie fought like an old married couple after a shot at The Players Championship

    Jordan Spieth and caddie Michael Greller have been through a lot together, and it shows in the way they communicate on the course.

  • The NASA Perseverance's SuperCam delivered audio of Martian rocks being zapped by lasers. It is one of the many highlights of its mission so far.

    NASA released an audiotape of its rover zapping a rock this week, highlighting another example of the robot's successful trip to the red planet.

  • 'We are human and we messed up': U.S. Marine account apologizes for comments defending female service members

    Amid a debate over the role of women in the military, an official Marine account told one commenter, "Come back when you’ve served and been pregnant."

  • Cuomo's offices are deserted as staffers stop turning up to work amid sexual harassment allegations, report says

    Gov. Andrew Cuomo's offices are empty as his aides, many of whom believe their boss is guilty of sexual harassment, have opted to work remotely.

  • 2,000 flights canceled in Denver as heavy snowstorm arrives

    More than 2,000 flights have been canceled over the weekend at Denver International Airport as a major snowstorm strikes the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning, saying it expects 18 to 24 inches (46-61 cm) of heavy, wet snow to fall in Denver and Boulder from Saturday afternoon through Sunday night. The Colorado Department of Transportation warned that road closures are highly likely and asked people not to make unnecessary trips.

  • Mitch McConnell has been accused of making 'silly' and 'cynical' remarks about Democrats, who he said were trying to take credit for stimulus efforts

    The Senate Minority Leader said last week said Democrats were trying to take credit for an economic recovery that began under President Trump. His remarks have been criticized.

  • Winter storm closes roads in Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska

    The National Weather Service in Wyoming called it a “historic and crippling” winter storm that would cause extremely dangerous to impossible travel conditions through at least early Monday. Major roads southeast of a line that crosses diagonally from the southwest corner of Wyoming to its northeast corner were closed Sunday, including roads in and out of Cheyenne and Casper.

  • Katherine Heigl reveals she's going through a 'health crisis'

    The "Firefly Lane" star gave fans an update about her health on Instagram.

  • Pastors are leaving their congregation after losing their churchgoers to QAnon

    Hundreds of pastors are decrying Christian nationalism as conspiracy theories consume churchgoers. Insider spoke to two pastors who tried to fight it.