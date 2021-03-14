Worst Places To Spend Your Golden Years and Where To Retire Instead

YinYang / Getty Images

Once you reach retirement, your bills start to take on a new meaning. Every dollar of your nest egg is one you can’t spend on traveling the world, buying a boat or even leaving your dang job a few years early. For those of you with plans to relocate in retirement, your biggest concern might be finding a place that’s both affordable and desirable.

That’s why GOBankingRates identified one location in every state that will eat away your savings fast, and one burg that can provide you a welcome respite from unbearable bills.

The study took every city in the United States with a population of at least 25,000 residents, of whom at least 16% are over the age of 65. Those cities were then scored based on their cost of living, their livability score per AreaVibes and how much of the population are senior citizens.

Related: Avoid These 30 States in Retirement If You Want To Keep Your Money

Home values sourced from Zillow’s Home Value Index — an index that uses adjustments for seasonality to give a broader sense of area home values — were also accounted for in the final ranking. Lower values scored higher to reflect the needs of retirees in the housing market.

After combining all of these scores, the study highlighted which city scored the worst in each state — save for Vermont and Alaska, which didn’t have enough cities that fit the criteria — and which had the best combination of livability and low costs.

See which community in your state you should avoid when you’re getting ready to hang it up, and which one might help you live a richer and more fulfilling retirement.

Last updated: Jan. 15, 2021

Decatur, AL/USA, 6/9/2019, Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Classic.

Alabama

Worst place to retire: Athens

Percentage of population over 65: 18

Average home value: $172,435

Annual expenditures: $42,547

Livability score: 66

Where to retire instead: Decatur

Percentage of population over 65: 17.8



Average home value: $126,373

Annual expenditures: $39,048

Livability score: 74

See: 29 Brilliant Retirement Ideas for Any Age

Colorful townhouses on Broadway boulevard in downtown Tucson Arizona USA.

Arizona

Story continues

Worst place to retire: Catalina Foothills

Percentage of population over 65: 30.6

Average home value: $543,127

Annual expenditures: $66,281

Livability score: 78

Where to retire instead: Sun City

Percentage of population over 65: 75.9



Average home value: $212,675

Annual expenditures: $48,126

Livability score: 75

Find Out: Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire In Your State

Hot Springs, Arkansas, USA town skyline in the mountains.

Arkansas

Worst place to retire: Texarkana

Percentage of population over 65: 17.2

Average home value: $103,985

Annual expenditures: $37,730

Livability score: 57

Where to retire instead: Bella Vista

Percentage of population over 65: 32.1



Average home value: $192,240

Annual expenditures: $45,996

Livability score: 80

Yachts berth in the Petaluma River turning basin under an autumn sunset.

California

Worst place to retire: Beverly Hills

Percentage of population over 65: 21.6

Average home value: $5,322,834

Annual expenditures: $276,989

Livability score: 77

Where to retire instead: Roseville

Percentage of population over 65: 16.7



Average home value: $501,188

Annual expenditures: $67,903

Livability score: 77

Read: 35 Retirement Planning Mistakes That Waste Your Money

Garden of the Gods, Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA.

Colorado

Worst place to retire: Littleton

Percentage of population over 65: 17.2

Average home value: $509,525

Annual expenditures: $66,078

Livability score: 76

Where to retire instead: Loveland

Percentage of population over 65: 18.9



Average home value: $385,067

Annual expenditures: $58,015

Livability score: 77

Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch in Hartford, Connecticut, USA commemorating the Civil War.

Connecticut

Worst place to retire: Westport

Percentage of population over 65: 16.3

Average home value: $1,093,064

Annual expenditures: $116,840

Livability score: 84

Where to retire instead: Newington

Percentage of population over 65: 21.3



Average home value: $239,827

Annual expenditures: $52,284

Livability score: 83

A nautical scene of a canal in a small town with roses in the foreground.

Delaware

Worst place to retire: Milford

Percentage of population over 65: 20

Average home value: $234,341

Annual expenditures: $47,061

Livability score: 57

Where to retire instead: Hockessin

Percentage of population over 65: 23.6



Average home value: $437,261

Annual expenditures: $66,433

Livability score: 76

Lakefront Kissimmee Drone Aerial View.

Florida

Worst place to retire: Miami Beach

Percentage of population over 65: 16.6

Average home value: $1,404,117

Annual expenditures: $63,897

Livability score: 69

Where to retire instead: The Villages

Percentage of population over 65: 79.7



Average home value: $297,253

Annual expenditures: $52,436

Livability score: 79

Forsyth Park in Savannah Georgia

Georgia

Worst place to retire: Snellville

Percentage of population over 65: 16.7

Average home value: $222,165

Annual expenditures: $49,546

Livability score: 69

Where to retire instead: Peachtree City

Percentage of population over 65: 17.2



Average home value: $359,500

Annual expenditures: $59,536

Livability score: 88

An Oahu beach house.

Hawaii

Worst place to retire: Waipahu

Percentage of population over 65: 17.6

Average home value: $706,318

Annual expenditures: $92,296

Livability score: 63

Where to retire instead: Urban Honolulu

Percentage of population over 65: 19.7



Average home value: $977,511

Annual expenditures: $89,507

Livability score: 69

Black and tan horse on an Idaho farm with a wooden barn.

Idaho

Worst place to retire: Coeur d’Alene

Percentage of population over 65: 16.9

Average home value: $367,942

Annual expenditures: $53,856

Livability score: 77

Where to retire instead: Lewiston

Percentage of population over 65: 19.7



Average home value: $259,887

Annual expenditures: $48,227

Livability score: 79

Chicago Illinois at sunset with Cloud Gate bean art work

Illinois

Worst place to retire: Wilmette

Percentage of population over 65: 18.8

Average home value: $727,556

Annual expenditures: $80,683

Livability score: 83

Where to retire instead: Huntley

Percentage of population over 65: 31



Average home value: $271,615

Annual expenditures: $56,747

Livability score: 81

"The Coxhall Gardens are a public access space owned by Hamilton County, INdiana Department of Parks and Recreation.

Indiana

Worst place to retire: Valparaiso

Percentage of population over 65: 17.2

Average home value: $243,052

Annual expenditures: $50,509

Livability score: 86

Where to retire instead: Kokomo

Percentage of population over 65: 18.6



Average home value: $106,664

Annual expenditures: $37,425

Livability score: 72

Check Out: The Best Places To Retire in America Are All College Towns

Winterset, United States - September 24, 2019.

Iowa

Worst place to retire: Bettendorf

Percentage of population over 65: 16.3

Average home value: $231,899

Annual expenditures: $47,010

Livability score: 86

Where to retire instead: Burlington

Percentage of population over 65: 19.8



Average home value: $91,419

Annual expenditures: $36,614

Livability score: 74

Historical America; Historical travel destination; Patriotic location.

Kansas

Worst place to retire: Topeka

Percentage of population over 65: 16.8

Average home value: $126,849

Annual expenditures: $40,062

Livability score: 60

Where to retire instead: Hutchinson

Percentage of population over 65: 18.2



Average home value: $100,009

Annual expenditures: $37,324

Livability score: 69

Scenic nighttime image of an old farm barn and a country road in moonlight.

Kentucky

Worst place to retire: Florence

Percentage of population over 65: 16.3

Average home value: $204,031

Annual expenditures: $45,692

Livability score: 70

Where to retire instead: Henderson

Percentage of population over 65: 17.9



Average home value: $122,500

Annual expenditures: $41,381

Livability score: 86

The St.

Louisiana

Worst place to retire: Marrero

Percentage of population over 65: 16.5

Average home value: $158,922

Annual expenditures: $45,032

Livability score: 66

Where to retire instead: Metairie

Percentage of population over 65: 18.9



Average home value: $274,068

Annual expenditures: $51,422

Livability score: 84

Portland is the largest city in the state of Maine located on a penninsula extended into the scenic Casco Bay.

Maine

Worst place to retire: South Portland

Percentage of population over 65: 16.3

Average home value: $330,699

Annual expenditures: $54,059

Livability score: 75

Where to retire instead: Lewiston

Percentage of population over 65: 18.2



Average home value: $164,571

Annual expenditures: $43,207

Livability score: 71

Baltimore Maryland MD Inner Harbor Skyline Aerial.

Maryland

Worst place to retire: Lochearn

Percentage of population over 65: 19

Average home value: $216,495

Annual expenditures: $51,980

Livability score: 62

Where to retire instead: Pikesville

Percentage of population over 65: 25



Average home value: $383,726

Annual expenditures: $58,826

Livability score: 73

Boston, USA - April 28, 2015: Fountain at Boston Common public park and people in Boston, MA, United States.

Massachusetts

Worst place to retire: Belmont

Percentage of population over 65: 16.7

Average home value: $1,217,636

Annual expenditures: $105,329

Livability score: 89

Where to retire instead: Peabody

Percentage of population over 65: 21.7



Average home value: $485,563

Annual expenditures: $65,723

Livability score: 76

View of fishtown in Leland, Michigan at sunset.

Michigan

Worst place to retire: Rochester Hills

Percentage of population over 65: 17.7

Average home value: $355,307

Annual expenditures: $59,079

Livability score: 88

Where to retire instead: Livonia

Percentage of population over 65: 19.5



Average home value: $226,386

Annual expenditures: $50,306

Livability score: 90

Homes in an quiet urban neighborhood in St.

Minnesota

Worst place to retire: Maplewood

Percentage of population over 65: 16.2

Average home value: $273,074

Annual expenditures: $51,777

Livability score: 76

Where to retire instead: Bloomington

Percentage of population over 65: 19.2



Average home value: $309,338

Annual expenditures: $53,197

Livability score: 84

Biloxi, Mississippi, USA at Biloxi Lighthouse.

Mississippi

Worst place to retire: Laurel

Percentage of population over 65: 16.1

Average home value: $97,318

Annual expenditures: $39,048

Livability score: 63

Where to retire instead: Brandon

Percentage of population over 65: 17.1



Average home value: $200,026

Annual expenditures: $47,010

Livability score: 81

Image of the St.

Missouri

Worst place to retire: Cape Girardeau

Percentage of population over 65: 16.3

Average home value: $139,577

Annual expenditures: $41,837

Livability score: 69

Where to retire instead: Independence

Percentage of population over 65: 17.9



Average home value: $132,962

Annual expenditures: $42,598

Livability score: 75

Montana - Western USA, Summer, Mountain, Famous Place, Grinnell Lake.

Montana

Worst place to retire: Helena

Percentage of population over 65: 19

Average home value: $292,272

Annual expenditures: $48,024

Livability score: 58

Where to retire instead: Great Falls

Percentage of population over 65: 18.1



Average home value: $200,165

Annual expenditures: $45,793

Livability score: 69

Aerial landscape of Nebraska Sandhills with the Middle Loupe River at Nebraska National Forest near Halsey.

Nebraska

Worst place to retire: Columbus

Percentage of population over 65: 16.5

Average home value: $165,220

Annual expenditures: $42,243

Livability score: 90

Where to retire instead: Hastings

Percentage of population over 65: 17



Average home value: $130,052

Annual expenditures: $40,265

Livability score: 91

Las Vegas Nevada aerial

Nevada

Worst place to retire: Carson City

Percentage of population over 65: 19.6

Average home value: $350,985

Annual expenditures: $55,682

Livability score: 70

Where to retire instead: Pahrump

Percentage of population over 65: 32



Average home value: $259,199

Annual expenditures: $46,148

Livability score: 65

Also See: 20 Best Suburbs for Retirees

Portsmouth is a city in Rockingham County, New Hampshire.

New Hampshire

Worst place to retire: Portsmouth

Percentage of population over 65: 18.1

Average home value: $525,657

Annual expenditures: $64,709

Livability score: 87

Where to retire instead: Keene

Percentage of population over 65: 17.4



Average home value: $193,104

Annual expenditures: $44,576

Livability score: 78

Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA - May 7, 2014: The Showboat Casino along the historic boardwalk closed On August 31, 2014 after 27 years in Atlantic City.

New Jersey

Worst place to retire: Princeton

Percentage of population over 65: 16.3

Average home value: $831,621

Annual expenditures: $98,686

Livability score: 85

Where to retire instead: Toms River

Percentage of population over 65: 18.9



Average home value: $247,342

Annual expenditures: $53,653

Livability score: 73

Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

New Mexico

Worst place to retire: South Valley

Percentage of population over 65: 16.1

Average home value: $165,010

Annual expenditures: $43,409

Livability score: 56

Where to retire instead: Alamogordo

Percentage of population over 65: 17.4



Average home value: $135,883

Annual expenditures: $38,288

Livability score: 72

Landscape with Trees in Autumn Colors (Foliage), Hudson River, Houses and Blue Sky, Nyack, Rockland County, Hudson Valley, New York.

New York

Worst place to retire: White Plains

Percentage of population over 65: 16.8

Average home value: $653,434

Annual expenditures: $86,160

Livability score: 64

Where to retire instead: West Seneca

Percentage of population over 65: 20.5



Average home value: $181,341

Annual expenditures: $44,525

Livability score: 87

Winston-Salem North Carolina Bailey Park

North Carolina

Worst place to retire: Salisbury

Percentage of population over 65: 17.5

Average home value: $163,712

Annual expenditures: $43,156

Livability score: 58

Where to retire instead: New Bern

Percentage of population over 65: 19.8



Average home value: $166,314

Annual expenditures: $41,533

Livability score: 67

This Bridge runs over the valley in Valley City North Dakota.

North Dakota

Worst place to retire: Jamestown

Percentage of population over 65: 18.4

Average home value: $167,534

Annual expenditures: $41,432

Livability score: 79

Where to retire instead: Bismarck

Percentage of population over 65: 16.7



Average home value: $295,672

Annual expenditures: $49,241

Livability score: 80

Beautiful farmland in the Ohio countryside.

Ohio

Worst place to retire: Garfield Heights

Percentage of population over 65: 16.9

Average home value: $77,598

Annual expenditures: $37,273

Livability score: 61

Where to retire instead: Mentor

Percentage of population over 65: 21.7



Average home value: $206,382

Annual expenditures: $45,134

Livability score: 92

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA cityscape in Bricktown at dusk.

Oklahoma

Worst place to retire: Ponca City

Percentage of population over 65: 17.8

Average home value: $71,292

Annual expenditures: $38,693

Livability score: 66

Where to retire instead: Bartlesville

Percentage of population over 65: 18.8



Average home value: $110,044

Annual expenditures: $40,570

Livability score: 80

It is a beautiful scene with the sunset, but the large beach houses are located on a low land that could be in jeopardy if there is a tsunami wave.

Oregon

Worst place to retire: McMinnville

Percentage of population over 65: 17.7

Average home value: $347,544

Annual expenditures: $56,747

Livability score: 70

Where to retire instead: Grants Pass

Percentage of population over 65: 19.3



Average home value: $312,808

Annual expenditures: $49,698

Livability score: 69

Don’t Miss: 20 Amazing Ways To Live Life to the Fullest When You Retire

Pedestrians relax on John F.

Pennsylvania

Worst place to retire: Monroeville

Percentage of population over 65: 22.4

Average home value: $159,636

Annual expenditures: $45,286

Livability score: 78

Where to retire instead: Bethel Park

Percentage of population over 65: 23



Average home value: $227,596

Annual expenditures: $49,546

Livability score: 93

Pawtuxet Village is a section of the New England cities of Warwick and Cranston, Rhode Island.

Rhode Island

Worst place to retire: Newport

Percentage of population over 65: 17.3

Average home value: $584,677

Annual expenditures: $68,106

Livability score: 68

Where to retire instead: Warwick

Percentage of population over 65: 19.8



Average home value: $254,390

Annual expenditures: $51,473

Livability score: 72

Downtown Charleston, South Carolina in the early evening.

South Carolina

Worst place to retire: Myrtle Beach

Percentage of population over 65: 20.1

Average home value: $264,890

Annual expenditures: $43,004

Livability score: 60

Where to retire instead: Aiken

Percentage of population over 65: 25.9



Average home value: $179,207

Annual expenditures: $43,460

Livability score: 74

Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - May 3, 2019: Daytime view of Main Street Square in the Heart of Downtown Rapid City.

South Dakota

Worst place to retire: Rapid City

Percentage of population over 65: 17.6

Average home value: $213,746

Annual expenditures: $47,111

Livability score: 69

Where to retire instead: Watertown

Percentage of population over 65: 116.8



Average home value: $206,744

Annual expenditures: $41,533

Livability score: 82

NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 20, 2017: Built in 1897 for Tennessee's Centennial Exposition, this full-scale replica of the ancient Parthenon in Athens is the centerpiece of the city's Centennial Park.

Tennessee

Worst place to retire: Morristown

Percentage of population over 65: 16.7

Average home value: $136,677

Annual expenditures: $41,432

Livability score: 65

Where to retire instead: Kingsport

Percentage of population over 65: 22.9



Average home value: $143,468

Annual expenditures: $41,482

Livability score: 72

springtime urban skyline; clean city skyline; refreshing urban scene; springtime in Texas.

Texas

Worst place to retire: Colleyville

Percentage of population over 65: 16.2

Average home value: $585,773

Annual expenditures: $72,772

Livability score: 91

Where to retire instead: Georgetown

Percentage of population over 65: 29.4



Average home value: $325,549

Annual expenditures: $54,921

Livability score: 86

Park City, Utah, USA town skyline over Main Street at twilight.

Utah

Worst place to retire: Murray

Percentage of population over 65: 16.2

Average home value: $393,884

Annual expenditures: $57,254

Livability score: 69

Where to retire instead: St. George

Percentage of population over 65: 22.1



Average home value: $344,886

Annual expenditures: $52,538

Livability score: 74

Look: 29 Brilliant Retirement Ideas for Any Age

Boardwalk and gazebo at Meadowlark Regional Park in Vienna, Virginia when cherry trees are in spring bloom.

Virginia

Worst place to retire: Petersburg

Percentage of population over 65: 16.4

Average home value: $132,117

Annual expenditures: $40,671

Livability score: 61

Where to retire instead: Danville

Percentage of population over 65: 20.1



Average home value: $86,179

Annual expenditures: $36,259

Livability score: 85

"Spokane, United States - July 21, 2012: People mill around outside the 1909 Looff Carousel, which is seen along the Spokane River with the downtown district of Spokane in the distance.

Washington

Worst place to retire: Walla Walla

Percentage of population over 65: 16.5

Average home value: $283,169

Annual expenditures: $47,314

Livability score: 59

Where to retire instead: Longview

Percentage of population over 65: 21.2



Average home value: $281,551

Annual expenditures: $48,886

Livability score: 81

Harper's Ferry, West Virginia, USA - October 7, 2018 - View of High Street and Lower Town.

West Virginia

Worst place to retire: Charleston

Percentage of population over 65: 18

Average home value: $118,897

Annual expenditures: $39,809

Livability score: 63

Where to retire instead: Wheeling

Percentage of population over 65: 22.1



Average home value: $101,500

Annual expenditures: $38,490

Livability score: 72

Downtown skyline with Buildings in Milwaukee at twilight, in Wisconsin USA.

Wisconsin

Worst place to retire: Franklin

Percentage of population over 65: 17.2

Average home value: $300,955

Annual expenditures: $53,704

Livability score: 85

Where to retire instead: New Berlin

Percentage of population over 65: 21.2



Average home value: $310,727

Annual expenditures: $54,921

Livability score: 88

summer scenery at Jackson hole (a very small village).

Wyoming

Worst place to retire: Riverton

Percentage of population over 65: 16.1

Average home value: $193,893

Annual expenditures: $47,162

Livability score: 66

Where to retire instead: Sheridan

Percentage of population over 65: 18.5



Average home value: $282,503

Annual expenditures: $49,393

Livability score: 82

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: In order to find the worst places to spend your golden years and where to retire instead, GOBankingRates first found every city in each state that had both a population over 25,000 and a population of people 65 years and older over 16% (the national average) of the total population as sourced from the 2018 American Community Survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. Once these cities were identified for each state, GOBankingRates scored them across the following factors: (1) population over 65 as sourced from the 2018 American Community Survey; (2) percent of total population 65 years and older as sourced from the 2018 American Community Survey; (3) the 2020 average single-family residence Zillow Home Value Index as sourced from Zillow’s housing data through May 2020; (4) annual expenditures for a person 65 and older using the Bureau of Labor Statistic’s consumer expenditure survey for July 2018 through June 2019, which was then factored out for each city using a cost of living index sourced from Sperling’s Best Places; and (5) a livability score out of 100 as sourced from AreaVibes. All factors were then scored and combined with the lowest score being best. Once all scores were tabulated the qualifying city with the highest overall score was deemed that state’s “worst place to spend your golden years” and the city with the lowest score was deemed “where to retire to instead.” For some smaller states, the population requirement was lowered, however, both Alaska and Vermont did not have enough cities to be included in the final list. All data was collected and is up to date as of July 2, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Worst Places To Spend Your Golden Years and Where To Retire Instead