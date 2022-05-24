What are the worst school shootings in America? These were 5 deadliest in Texas and US

Tuesday’s massacre at a South Texas elementary school is the now the deadliest K-12 school shooting in Texas and the third deadliest in the nation, with 15 victims confirmed dead as of 4 p.m.

Other deadliest school shootings in Texas history

Santa Fe High School shooting, 2018

The May 18, 2018, shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, had been the deadliest in the state’s history, with 10 killed. In that shooting, the assailant was armed with a shotgun, a handgun and pipe bombs.

Worthing High School, Houston football game shooting, 2011

On March 30, 2011, one man was killed and five others injured when at least two gunmen opened fire at a powder-puff football game at Worthing High School in Houston.

Kimball High School, Dallas basketball game shooting, 2020

An 18-year-old was shot and killed at a high school basketball game at Kimball High School in Dallas on Jan. 11, 2020. The shooting happened after a physical altercation. A 15-year-old boy turned himself in to Dallas police and said he was the one who fired the shots, police said in 2020. A Dallas ISD police officer was also injured during the shooting.

Bellaire High School, Bellaire shooting, 2020

A 19-year-old high school senior was shot and killed by a 16-year-old friend on Jan. 14, 2020. The 16-year-old was sentenced to 12 years in prison in January 2021.

Deadliest school shootings in US history

1. Sandy Hook Elementary School, Newtown, Connecticut, Dec. 14, 2012

The killing of 26 people, 20 students and six teachers, remains the deadliest K-12 school shooting in American history. Adam Lanza killed his mother and 25 other people in the shooting.

2. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, Florida, Feb. 14, 2018

19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz kill 17 people and injure 17 others with a long rifle before blending in with other students and fleeing into the Coral Springs area. He sat down at a McDonald’s after the shooting, then moved to a Subway where he was arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder.

3. Robb Elementary School, Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022

4. Santa Fe High School, Santa Fe, Texas, May 18, 2018

The shooting at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area left 10 killed. In that shooting, the assailant was armed with a shotgun, a handgun and pipe bombs.

5. West Nickel Mines School in Bart Township, Pennsylvania, Oct. 2, 2006

Five Amish girls were killed and five others injured in the fifth deadliest K-12 school shooting, when a 32-year-old milk truck driver attacked the West Nickel Mines School. The gunman, Charles Carl Roberts IV, also killed himself.