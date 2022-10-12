The Worst Things To Buy at Walmart in October

Sundry Photography / Getty Images

Walmart is known for big bargains, but that doesn’t mean you should be tricked into less value. Many seasonal items and more evergreen products can be found elsewhere this October – and for a better price. Here are seven items you shouldn’t buy at Walmart this month.

Candles

Look here instead: Amazon’s Yankee Candle or other name brand sellers

You could look to Walmart for a cheaper way to turn your home into a pumpkin-scented sanctuary, but some consumers wouldn’t recommend it. While the most extensive Walmart brand Great Value offers a limited-edition Pumpkin Waffles scented candle, the quality does not hold up to other name brands. Many reviewers have complained that the jar itself is poorly made and often arrives shattered or breaks during use.

The Pumpkin Spice Single-Wick Jar Candle from Walmart’s home goods brand Mainstays does not hold up either, as many reviewers voice concerns with the quality of the wick.

You can still find deals on premium candle brands like Yankee Candle that will get you a higher quality candle for the price – the Spiced Pumpkin scent in its classic 22 oz jar is listed at $16.88 right now on Amazon, which is just 77 cents per ounce.

Decorations

Look here instead: Local dollar/99 cents stores

Showering your place with decorative pumpkins, scarecrows, and wreaths can turn into an expensive feat. As cute as Walmart’s $20 pack of cloth decorative mini pumpkins may be, you should consider how much value you’re really getting from that seasonal decor when it sits in storage most of the year.

You could wait until the end of the season to score on discounted decor from Walmart, but many similar products can be found during the season at a local dollar store for a fraction of the cost. If you want to deck your halls for a little less, check your local dollar store for seasonal and theme party decorations before looking at more expensive alternatives.

Almond Butter

Look here instead: Costco

A twist on your average PB&J, almond butter is a decent value at Walmart. Their Sam’s Choice Creamy Honey Almond Butter is $5.48 for a 12-ounce jar. However, Costco comes through again with a better value – their Kirkland Signature almond butter is $7.49 for 27 ounces.

Want the natural stuff? You could opt for MaraNatha’s 12-ounce creamy almond butter which is sold at Walmart for $7.63. But there’s a slightly better deal on the same brand at Target, $7.49 for a 12-ounce jar.

Canned Pumpkin

Look here instead: Costco

Libby’s canned pumpkin is a widely-trusted brand for pies, cookies, and breads. In fact, the editors of Southern Living voted Libby’s the best of five popular pumpkin brands, praising its authentic pumpkin flavor that leaves out the unnatural sour finish other brands fall into.

A 29-ounce can sells at Walmart for $4.24, but you can find a three-pack of 29-ounce cans at Costco for $10.99. That’s 13 cents per ounce.

Popular Halloween Costumes

Look here instead: Amazon or local thrift stores

Pinterest rounded up a list of the top trending Halloween costume ideas for 2022, including characters from “Stranger Things,” “Hocus Pocus” and “Top Gun.” That said, you might want to do some searching before committing to the Walmart price for these trends. Ordering Halloween costumes online can be expensive, because you can’t always buy them directly from the source. Many costume manufacturers use larger retailers like Walmart to sell their costumes, which can lead to the same costume being sold for completely different prices across stores.

The same Hocus Pocus Winnefred costume is $30.40 on Amazon and $61.98 on Walmart.com for an adult women’s small. Stranger Things season 4 costumes like Robin’s Video Stop uniform or a Hellfire Club t-shirt can also be found for a cheaper price on Amazon than Walmart.com.

When buying your Halloween costume online, you want to compare shipping costs and make sure the item will arrive on time. Also be sure to select the correct size, because prices can vary depending on the amount of material used.

Starbucks Seasonal K Cups

Look here instead: Costco

Starbucks made the Pumpkin Spice Latte a fall staple, and Keurig makes it possible to recreate that taste in your home. But don’t let the craving distract you from a good deal.

While Walmart does sell the bargain box of 64 Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee K-Cup Pods, it costs $48.98. That’s almost $14 more than the same box at Costco, selling for $34.99 there.

Bulk Spices

Look here instead: Costco

Bakers beware – your fall haul of baking ingredients could cost you a little extra if you head to Walmart.

If you’re an avid baker, you may buy your seasonal spices in bulk to get more bang for your buck. Looking at the larger sizes, an 18-ounce package of Great Value ground cinnamon from Walmart is $11.12. Although Walmart’s package is bigger, a better deal would be the Kirkland Signature ground saigon cinnamon from Costco, coming in at $5.99 for 10.7 ounces. That’s six cents less per ounce.

Costco also has the better price on a bulkier package of pink salt, offering a 5-pound tub for $9.99. Walmart’s Great Value pink Himalayan salt is $4.82 for just over a pound.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Worst Things To Buy at Walmart in October