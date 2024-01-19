'Worst Winter Storm Damage I've Seen': Trees Frozen Amid Severe Conditions

Springfield in Oregon was transformed as a deadly winter storm left a trail of destruction across parts of the state.

Video filmed by Tyler Kranz on January 15 captures some of the damage.

The footage shows Springfield ravaged after trees fell onto homes and powerlines.

“This is the worst winter storm damage I’ve ever seen [in the Springfield area],” Kranz said. “Nearly every tree was damaged or downed. Power lines down all over. Pray for Oregon!”

The National Weather Service warned that freezing rains and ice accumulation could return to parts of the state, and advised locals to use extra caution if travelling. Credit: Tyler Kranz via Storyful