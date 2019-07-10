The worst is yet to come for China's economy, with trade war tariffs likely to escalate, Nomura economists say

Already bruised from the trade war with the United States and a series of sluggish data, Nomura analysts have warned that for China's economy, "the worst is yet to come" in the second half of this year.

Headwinds continue to mount, including lingering uncertainties over trade tensions with the US, and the possibility of further US tariffs. Beijing's scope for policy easing in response is limited, economists from the Japanese bank said at a press conference in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

The economists, led by Lu Ting, said that the better-than-expected 6.4 per cent growth in China's economy in the first quarter, was a blip that "proved to be illusory". They expect Chinese gross domestic product (GDP) to increase by 6.1 per cent in the second quarter and only 6.0 per cent over the second half of the year.

The January-to-March period was driven by record-high exports, in part because Chinese and American companies sought to "front-load" the shipment of goods to avoid higher tariffs threatened by the US.

An employee works on the production line of a tyre factory under Tianjin Wanda Tyre Group, which exports its products to countries such as US and Japan, in Xingtai, Hebei province. Photo: Reuters alt=An employee works on the production line of a tyre factory under Tianjin Wanda Tyre Group, which exports its products to countries such as US and Japan, in Xingtai, Hebei province. Photo: Reuters

"I don't think China is anywhere close to a big financial crisis, but the room for policy easing is getting smaller," Lu said. He warned that if China expands fiscal policy further and allows local governments to borrow more, it would significantly boost the size of the nation's debt, which, in turn, would put downward pressure on the yuan's exchange rate.

A better picture of how the Chinese economy fared in the second quarter will be available next Monday, when second-quarter GDP data, as well figures for industrial production, retail sales and fixed-asset investment will be released.

After discussions with China's Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka last month, US President Donald Trump agreed to delay additional tariffs of up to 25 per cent on about US$300 billion worth of Chinese goods, as well as promising to ease restrictions on US companies selling equipment and components to Chinese telecoms giant Huawei.

Despite the "ceasefire", those moves seem to have resulted in more confusion than confidence among investors.

Nomura remains pessimistic about the potential for a near-term deal to end the trade war, predicting that Washington was likely to go ahead and levy 25 per cent tariffs on nearly all remaining goods imported from China by the end of the year.

The economists said if a deal was reached, the country's growth would stabilise but rise only modestly to 6.3 per cent for the year, given that Beijing is not keen to step up stimulus measures to boost the economy because of worries about debt.

But if a deal does not happen and tensions escalate further, China's GDP growth would slow because of a decline in exports and lower investment in manufacturing. Under such a scenario, growth could slow to 6.1 per cent this year from last year's 6.6 per cent, and further weaken to 5.8 per cent in 2020.

Manufacturing investment, particularly from the private sector, is a major contributor to the country's economy. But as the trade war bites, many Chinese manufacturers are considering moving their factories out of the country to avoid US tariffs. From January to May, the growth rate of fixed asset investment in the manufacturing sector plunged to 2.7 per cent from 9.5 per cent during the same period last year.