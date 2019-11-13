Is It Worth Buying Precious Dragon Technology Holdings Limited (HKG:1861) For Its 2.1% Dividend Yield?

Could Precious Dragon Technology Holdings Limited (HKG:1861) be an attractive dividend share to own for the long haul? Investors are often drawn to strong companies with the idea of reinvesting the dividends. Unfortunately, it's common for investors to be enticed in by the seemingly attractive yield, and lose money when the company has to cut its dividend payments.

Some simple analysis can reduce the risk of holding Precious Dragon Technology Holdings for its dividend, and we'll focus on the most important aspects below.

Payout ratios

Dividends are usually paid out of company earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Comparing dividend payments to a company's net profit after tax is a simple way of reality-checking whether a dividend is sustainable. In the last year, Precious Dragon Technology Holdings paid out 9.0% of its profit as dividends. We like this low payout ratio, because it implies the dividend is well covered and leaves ample opportunity for reinvestment.

While the above analysis focuses on dividends relative to a company's earnings, we do note Precious Dragon Technology Holdings's strong net cash position, which will let it pay larger dividends for a time, should it choose.

Dividend Volatility

From the perspective of an income investor who wants to earn dividends for many years, there is not much point buying a stock if its dividend is regularly cut or is not reliable. This company has been paying a dividend for less than 2 years, which we think is too soon to consider it a reliable dividend stock. Its most recent annual dividend was HK$0.028 per share.

It's good to see at least some dividend growth. Yet with a relatively short dividend paying history, we wouldn't want to depend on this dividend too heavily.

Conclusion

To summarise, shareholders should always check that Precious Dragon Technology Holdings's dividends are affordable, that its dividend payments are relatively stable, and that it has decent prospects for growing its earnings and dividend. We're glad to see Precious Dragon Technology Holdings has a low payout ratio, as this suggests earnings are being reinvested in the business. Unfortunately, there hasn't been any earnings growth, and the company's dividend history is shorter than the 10 years we ideally like to see before making a strong judgement. Overall we think Precious Dragon Technology Holdings is an interesting dividend stock, although it could be better.

