Is It Worth Buying ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) For Its 1.9% Dividend Yield?

Could ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) be an attractive dividend share to own for the long haul? Investors are often drawn to strong companies with the idea of reinvesting the dividends. On the other hand, investors have been known to buy a stock because of its yield, and then lose money if the company's dividend doesn't live up to expectations.

Investors might not know much about ServisFirst Bancshares's dividend prospects, even though it has been paying dividends for the last five years and offers a 1.9% yield. A 1.9% yield is not inspiring, but the longer payment history has some appeal. Before you buy any stock for its dividend however, you should always remember Warren Buffett's two rules: 1) Don't lose money, and 2) Remember rule #1. We'll run through some checks below to help with this.

Payout ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut. So we need to form a view on if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. In the last year, ServisFirst Bancshares paid out 22% of its profit as dividends. Given the low payout ratio, it is hard to envision the dividend coming under threat, barring a catastrophe.

Dividend Volatility

Before buying a stock for its income, we want to see if the dividends have been stable in the past, and if the company has a track record of maintaining its dividend. ServisFirst Bancshares has been paying a dividend for the past five years. During the past five-year period, the first annual payment was US$0.18 in 2014, compared to US$0.70 last year. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 30% a year over that time. ServisFirst Bancshares's dividend payments have fluctuated, so it hasn't grown 30% every year, but the CAGR is a useful rule of thumb for approximating the historical growth.

ServisFirst Bancshares has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, but it might be worth considering if the business has turned a corner.

Dividend Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's good to see ServisFirst Bancshares has been growing its earnings per share at 22% a year over the past five years. Earnings per share have grown rapidly, and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings. We think this is ideal from an investment perspective, if the company is able to reinvest these earnings effectively.

Conclusion

To summarise, shareholders should always check that ServisFirst Bancshares's dividends are affordable, that its dividend payments are relatively stable, and that it has decent prospects for growing its earnings and dividend. We're glad to see ServisFirst Bancshares has a low payout ratio, as this suggests earnings are being reinvested in the business. We were also glad to see it growing earnings, but it was concerning to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. ServisFirst Bancshares has a number of positive attributes, but falls short of our ideal dividend company. It may be worth a look at the right price, though.