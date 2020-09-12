Is It Worth Considering Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

It looks like Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 17th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of September.

Academies Australasia Group's upcoming dividend is AU$0.014 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of AU$0.027 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Academies Australasia Group has a trailing yield of 9.3% on the current stock price of A$0.295. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Academies Australasia Group has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Academies Australasia Group paid out 95% of its earnings, which is more than we're comfortable with, unless there are mitigating circumstances. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It distributed 40% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's good to see that while Academies Australasia Group's dividends were not well covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company continues paying out such a high percentage of its profits, the dividend could be at risk if business turns sour.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Academies Australasia Group's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 50% per annum for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Academies Australasia Group's dividend payments per share have declined at 0.9% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring.

The Bottom Line

Is Academies Australasia Group an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been rising nicely although, even though its cashflow payout ratio is low, we question why Academies Australasia Group is paying out so much of its profit. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

So while Academies Australasia Group looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Academies Australasia Group and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

