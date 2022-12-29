Is It Worth Considering Azeus Systems Holdings Ltd. (SGX:BBW) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

It looks like Azeus Systems Holdings Ltd. (SGX:BBW) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Azeus Systems Holdings' shares on or after the 3rd of January will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be HK$0.60 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of HK$1.62 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Azeus Systems Holdings has a trailing yield of approximately 2.6% on its current stock price of SGD7.9. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Azeus Systems Holdings can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

See our latest analysis for Azeus Systems Holdings

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Azeus Systems Holdings distributed an unsustainably high 130% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without more sustainable payment behaviour, the dividend looks precarious. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It distributed 28% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and Azeus Systems Holdings fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Click here to see how much of its profit Azeus Systems Holdings paid out over the last 12 months.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Azeus Systems Holdings's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 51% per annum for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Azeus Systems Holdings has delivered an average of 13% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Has Azeus Systems Holdings got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's good to see earnings per share growing and low cashflow payout ratio, although we're uncomfortable with Azeus Systems Holdings's paying out such a high percentage of its profit. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Azeus Systems Holdings from a dividend perspective.

While it's tempting to invest in Azeus Systems Holdings for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. We've identified 2 warning signs with Azeus Systems Holdings (at least 1 which is potentially serious), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

