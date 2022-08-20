Is It Worth Considering Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

It looks like Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Baby Bunting Group's shares before the 25th of August in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 9th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.09 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of AU$0.16 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Baby Bunting Group has a trailing yield of approximately 3.4% on its current stock price of A$4.58. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Baby Bunting Group paid out 105% of its earnings, which is more than we're comfortable with, unless there are mitigating circumstances. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Fortunately, it paid out only 49% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's good to see that while Baby Bunting Group's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Baby Bunting Group, with earnings per share up 8.6% on average over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, six years ago, Baby Bunting Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 16% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Baby Bunting Group worth buying for its dividend? Baby Bunting Group has been steadily growing its earnings per share, and it is paying out just 49% of its cash flow but an uncomfortably high 105% of its income. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

If you're not too concerned about Baby Bunting Group's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Baby Bunting Group and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

