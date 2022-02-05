Is It Worth Considering BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase BankFinancial's shares before the 10th of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.10 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.40 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, BankFinancial has a trailing yield of approximately 3.7% on its current stock price of $10.77. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether BankFinancial's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether BankFinancial has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Its dividend payout ratio is 75% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. It could become a concern if earnings started to decline.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at BankFinancial, with earnings per share up 7.2% on average over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. BankFinancial has delivered 3.6% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid BankFinancial? Earnings per share have been growing at a reasonable rate, and the company is paying out a bit over half its earnings as dividends. It doesn't appear an outstanding opportunity, but could be worth a closer look.

However if you're still interested in BankFinancial as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with BankFinancial. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for BankFinancial that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

