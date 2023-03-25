Is It Worth Considering BELIMO Holding AG (VTX:BEAN) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

BELIMO Holding AG (VTX:BEAN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, BELIMO Holding investors that purchase the stock on or after the 29th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be CHF8.50 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CHF8.50 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, BELIMO Holding has a trailing yield of 2.0% on the current stock price of CHF429.5. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

See our latest analysis for BELIMO Holding

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. It paid out 85% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether BELIMO Holding generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. BELIMO Holding paid out more free cash flow than it generated - 180%, to be precise - last year, which we think is concerningly high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

BELIMO Holding paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to BELIMO Holding's ability to maintain its dividend.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at BELIMO Holding, with earnings per share up 9.6% on average over the last five years. Earnings have been growing at a steady rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, BELIMO Holding has lifted its dividend by approximately 13% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Has BELIMO Holding got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have grown somewhat, although BELIMO Holding paid out over half its profits and the dividend was not well covered by free cash flow. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

Although, if you're still interested in BELIMO Holding and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for BELIMO Holding you should know about.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • NFTX DAO Eyes Treasury Rebalancing After USDC Wobbles

    The decentralized autonomous organization’s token holders are voting to diversify $2 million of its treasury’s assets amid a turbulent crypto market.

  • CTS Eventim KGaA Full Year 2022 Earnings: Beats Expectations

    CTS Eventim KGaA ( ETR:EVD ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: €1.93b (up 372% from FY 2021). Net...

  • Avantium Full Year 2022 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

    Avantium ( AMS:AVTX ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: €25.5m (up 133% from FY 2021). Net loss...

  • Meyer Burger Technology Full Year 2022 Earnings: Revenues Disappoint

    Meyer Burger Technology ( VTX:MBTN ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: CHF156.3m (up 292% from FY...

  • Bolsonaro's legal woes deepen with undeclared diamond gifts

    Undeclared diamond jewelry brought into Brazil from Saudi Arabia has deepened the legal jeopardy of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. An investigation into two sets of jewels reportedly worth millions is only the latest scandal threatening the far-right politician. Federal police and prosecutors are investigating whether Bolsonaro tried to sneak two sets of expensive diamond jewelry into Brazil without paying taxes — and whether he improperly sought to prevent the items from being incorporated into the presidency’s public collection.

  • N. Zealand raises concerns with China over rights, Taiwan

    New Zealand has raised concerns with China over human rights abuses and growing tensions with Taiwan, Wellington's foreign minister told AFP in an interview Saturday.She earlier said in a statement she had told her counterpart that the New Zealand government had "deep concerns regarding the human rights situation in Xinjiang and the erosion of rights and freedoms in Hong Kong".

  • Don't Fall for These 2 Dividend Stocks: Cuts Are Coming

    Often, when a stock has a high and rising dividend yield, it's a red flag that the dividend may not be sustainable. This is exactly what happened recently with two popular dividend stocks, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY). Intel, the semiconductor chipmaker, slashed its quarterly dividend in late February to $0.125 per share, down from $0.365 the previous quarter -- a 66% cut.

  • 'Oh my God': This secretary in Illinois built a $7M fortune starting with $180. Here's the one powerful technique that made Grace Groner rich — and can change your life too

    No lotto tickets required.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: Buying This Magnificent Growth Stock Could Be a Genius Move Right Now

    The stock market has shown remarkable resilience so far this year despite the odds of a recession and the recent banking turmoil in the U.S., which is evident from the S&P 500 index's 4% gains in 2023. It is worth noting that the S&P 500 has a history of bouncing back strongly following a bear market. The index has averaged a 38% return in the 12 months after hitting lows during a bear market.

  • 3 Exceptionally Safe Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These historically profitable dividend-paying stocks are ideal for risk-averse investors wanting to take advantage of a bear market discount.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Goldman Sachs Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Since the banking crisis began, investors have been looking toward the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s move on interest rates had been widely anticipated, and investors were eager for a sign to indicate whether the Fed saw inflation or a bank run crisis as the greater threat. With central bank’s announcement of a 25 basis point rate hike, or 0.25%, the impression is that the Fed has tried to take a middle path, and is slowing its interest rate policy to calm the banking sector while not aban

  • Four Banks Collapsed. Worries About Two Others Persist. Will They Fall?

    For the third consecutive week, the weekend promises to be decisive for the banking sector, as investors fear that Silicon Valley Bank's difficulties will spread. On March 10 regulators had to shut down the bank, resulting in the second-biggest bank failure in American history, after the collapse of Washington Mutual in the financial crisis of 2008. The crisis also reached Europe, pushing the Swiss government to force UBS to urgently buy its compatriot Credit Suisse for the modest sum of $3.24 billion.

  • 2 Unique Dividend Aristocrats to Diversify the Portfolio

    Here are two Dividend Aristocrats that are top-rated Zacks stocks at the moment and can offer unique exposure and diversification to investors' portfolios.

  • Coinbase Announces Very Bad News

    The cryptocurrency exchange says it received a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), suggesting a possible enforcement action.

  • Jack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Block Inc. co-founder Jack Dorsey’s net worth was hammered after Hindenburg Research’s latest report, which alleged the payments company ignored widespread fraud. Most Read from BloombergUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeDorsey’s fortune plunged by $526 m

  • Carnival (CCL) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in The Cards?

    Carnival's (CCL) fiscal first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from strong demand for cruising, relaxation in COVID-related protocols and acceleration in booking volumes.

  • 4 Oilfield Services Stocks to Gain From the Prospering Industry

    With the expectations that crude price will remain solid, demand for oilfield services will stay strong, making the outlook for the Zacks Oil & Gas- Field Services industry bright. SLB, HAL, RES and PUMP are expected to benefit the most from this.

  • Deutsche Bank Tumbles, Default Protection Costs Spike as U.S. Bank Crisis Spreads to Europe

    Deutsche Bank, one of Europe's biggest lenders, is getting pounded Friday as traders price in major risks from an expanding U.S. banking crisis.

  • 2 Stocks That Could Join Apple and Microsoft in the $2 Trillion Club

    Technologies of the future could drive two companies into the most exclusive club in the stock market.

  • 2 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks With High Yields

    It's not surprising that many dividend stocks beat the market last year. Dividend growth over time is a significant factor in assessing a stock's worth, as is the reliability of the payout. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) are excellent dividend stocks that are maintaining robust performance while providing high yields for shareholders.